Alacrity Solutions, a major US-based insurance services company specialising in complex and catastrophe-driven claims, has launched a UK presence from within the Lloyd’s of London building to support insurers and coverholders placing US risks through the London Market.



Approved as a Lloyd’s delegated claims administrator (DCA), Alacrity will provide US-based claims handling for property, auto, casualty, catastrophe and specialty risks under delegated authority, combining on-the-ground US execution with London Market compliance, reporting and governance standards.



Alacrity, which works with many of the top tier insurers in the US, assists with more than one million claims annually across hundreds of unique clients, managing the full claims lifecycle from first notification of loss through settlement. It also offers a range of additional services, including temporary housing, contents valuation, claim file audits, and subrogation and recovery.



With extensive experience handling a high-volume of claims across all 50 US states, Alacrity’s UK launch reflects growing demand from Lloyd’s insurers and managing agents for US claims partners capable of handling complex claims at scale, while meeting the oversight and transparency requirements of the London Market.

Lee Boyd, President, Claims Operations at Alacrity Solutions, said: “Claims organisations today are under increasing pressure to manage complex risks that often span multiple markets.



“For London Market carriers, that frequently means claims in the US that require both local execution and a clear understanding of London Market expectations around compliance, reporting and transparency.



“Our approach brings those capabilities together, so carriers can maintain visibility into performance while ensuring claims are handled efficiently and consistently.”



Alacrity operates a technology-led model, which builds on its claim professionals’ experience and pairs human expertise with operational performance data and AI to help teams manage volume, identify patterns early and deliver accurate claims outcomes.



Through its custom-built proprietary operating model, Alacrity Intelligence, it helps partners achieve fast, clear and consistent claims, using data intelligence to enable more confident decision-making.



Darren Underhill, Senior Vice President, London Market Strategy at Alacrity Solutions, said: “With more than fifty years’ experience in handling complex, high-volume claims, we can be a trusted US partner for London Market risks.



“By combining deep claims expertise with our Alacrity Intelligence platform, we give London Market insurers the intelligence, scalability and integrated claims execution needed to manage US exposures with confidence.



“That means clear oversight from first notification of loss through to resolution, supported by data-driven insight and a nationwide operational footprint capable of responding quickly when large-scale events occur.”



Alacrity operates in alignment with Lloyd’s Minimum Standards and UK regulatory expectations for delegated authority and outsourced claims arrangements. Its technology platform is SOC 2 certified and aligned with ISO/IEC 27001 standards, supporting secure data handling, audit-ready reporting and operational resilience.



For more information, please visit: https://www.alacritysolutions.com/lloyds-of-london/



ENDS

For more information, please contact:



Jo Caruana

Finesse Group PR

jo@byfinessegroup.com

T: 07440577229



About Alacrity Solutions



Alacrity Solutions is one of the largest independent providers of insurance claims management services in North America, delivering property, auto, and casualty claims adjustment, staffing support, temporary housing services, and subrogation and recovery solutions. With more than 50 years of experience, Alacrity combines skilled adjusters with connected intelligence to deliver faster, more accurate, and more consistent outcomes.

www.alacritysolutions.com