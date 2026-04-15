Britain’s obsession with bigger breasts and dramatic curves may finally be fading, according to the latest cosmetic surgery audit, as new figures reveal women are increasingly opting for subtle facial procedures rather than body enhancements.



The latest annual audit from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeonsshows 26,840 cosmetic procedures were performed in 2025, a 2% drop from the previous year.



While breast augmentation remains the UK’s most popular procedure demand is falling sharply, down 8% overall.



At the same time, breast implant removals are rising, while procedures designed to refresh the face, including facelifts and eyelid surgery are becoming increasingly popular.



The UK’s most popular cosmetic procedures:

Despite the drop in demand, breast enlargement still tops the chart, with 4,761 procedures in 2025. But it is being closely followed by breast reduction surgery, with 4,673 procedures, highlighting what surgeons say is a growing shift towards comfort and natural proportions.



BAAPS President Nora Nugent comments,“For the first time, we are seeing the number of patients undergoing breast reduction and implant removal surpass those opting for augmentation. This reflects a broader shift away from exaggerated curves towards a more natural silhouette—one that better complements active lifestyles and the continued rise of athleisure fashion.This trend may also help explain the increase in labiaplasty procedures. In my practice, patients most commonly cite discomfort during exercise and concerns around visibility in more form-fitting clothing, such as gym wear. Notably, many older women share that they have only recently become aware of labiaplasty as a solution to symptoms they have experienced for years.”



Other leading procedures include:

• Blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery): 3,381 — up 8%

• Abdominoplasty (tummy tuck): 2,863 — down 4%

• Liposuction: 2,463 — down 6%

• Face and neck lift: 2,097 — up 11%

• Rhinoplasty (nose reshaping): 1,595 — down 18%

• Fat transfer: 1,338 — down 4%

• Breast implant removal: 850 — up 6%

• Labiaplasty: 675 — up 6%



One of the fastest-rising procedures is the brow lift, which has surged 27% overall.



Meanwhile, Superficial Gluteal Lipofilling (SGL), a safer BAAPS recommended alternative to traditional Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL), designed to prevent fatal pulmonary fat embolisms, has plummeted by 38%, suggesting the once-fashionable exaggerated hourglass silhouette may be losing its appeal.



Women dominate cosmetic surgery:

Women still account for 93.9% of all procedures, with 25,217 operations performed in 2025, a 2% fall from the previous year.



Among women:

• Breast augmentation: 4,752 — down 9%

• Breast reduction: 4,551 — up 2%

• Blepharoplasty: 3,035 — up 8%

• Abdominoplasty: 2,655 — down 6%

• Face and neck lift: 1,941 — up 11%

• Breast implant removal: 847 — up 5%



The brow lift saw one of the biggest jumps, rising 29% among women, moving up the rankings from 13th to 11th most popular procedure.



Former BAAPS President Rajiv Grover, who compiles the audit, attributes the trend to changing perceptions driven by digital culture.

“Social media has allowed people to see what modern facial surgery really looks like with subtle, natural and restorative results, driven by the newer techniques of deep plane facelift and deep plane neck lift surgery. Non-surgical treatments still have a role, but they cannot correct structural laxity of the soft tissues which is the central pillar of facial ageing. Patients are increasingly seeking longer-term solutions which compare more favourably with the repeated expense of non-surgical treatments several times a year. A new era of openness from celebrities such as Kris Jenner has provided viral illustrations of the natural yet transformational results of facial surgery. Awareness of the side effects of weight-loss drugs such as “Ozempic face” have also driven medical reasons for patients seeking facial aesthetic procedures.”



Men turn to facial surgery:

Cosmetic surgery among men fell by 10% overall, with 1,623 procedures carried out in 2025, accounting for 6.1% of all operations.

But the procedures men are choosing are shifting — with facial surgery now dominating.

For the first time, eyelid surgery became the most popular procedure for men, overtaking rhinoplasty.



Top procedures for men include:

• Blepharoplasty: 346 — up 8%

• Rhinoplasty: 273 — down 18%

• Abdominoplasty: 190 — up 7%

• Otoplasty (ear correction): 185 — down 17%

• Liposuction: 185 — down 7%

• Face and neck lift: 156 — up 11%



Male brow lifts also rose by 10%, reflecting growing demand for subtle facial rejuvenation.



BAAPS Vice President Anthony MacQuillan said the increase reflects both aesthetic and safety considerations.

“Botulinum toxin injections can be very effective, but in patients over 50 they may sometimes worsen brow heaviness rather than improve it. A brow lift can provide a longer lasting and more natural result that can be tailored to the individual. In tandem there is also growing awareness of risks associated with unregulated providers and counterfeit injectables which underpins the need to seek expert advice before considering non-surgical procedures but especially before contemplating aesthetic plastic surgery.”



A changing aesthetic ideal:

Taken together, the figures suggest a broader shift in cosmetic surgery trends.

Nora Nugent, President of BAAPS, said:

“This year’s audit highlights changing patient priorities. We are seeing a clear move towards more natural proportions and procedures that restore comfort and confidence rather than exaggerate features. As always, patient safety remains our absolute priority, and it is vital that people make decisions based on robust clinical evidence and consultation with qualified surgeons.”



For all media enquiries, please contact pr@baaps.org.uk

About the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons

The BAAPS (www.baaps.org.uk), based at the Royal College of Surgeons, is a not-for-profit organisation, established for the advancement of education and practice of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery for public benefit. Members undergo thorough background screening before they can join. Information about specific procedures and surgeons’ contact details can be found on the website, or by contacting their office at 020 7430 1840. Further materials can be posted to members of the public seeking specialised information.