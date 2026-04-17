Calling all Everyday Superheroes!



The UK’s only mass participation sports event for people with disabilities returns to Dorney Lake, Windsor on Saturday 15 August, 2026 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary.



A decade on from its debut, this trailblazing event series, supported by The Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland, continues to unleash superpowers, smash barriers and bring together one of the most exciting, inclusive and empowering communities in UK sport.



Built exclusively for Everyday Superheroes

Superhero Tri, powered by Marvel isn’t just an inclusive event - it has been built exclusively for Everyday Superheroes - people of all ages who consider themselves to have any kind of disability.

With no cut-off times or restrictions on kit, participants can take on the challenge in whatever way works for them. Families, friends and supporters can step in as Sidekicks along the course, whilst Paralympian and celebrity supporters cheer them on at every stage of their mission.



A Life-long Mission

Founded by Paralympian Sophia Warner in 2016, Superhero Tri, powered by Marvel is dedicated to the 16.8 million(1) people across the UK living with disabilities.



Participants can choose from three mission distances in and around the iconic Dorney Lake:

• Sprint Superhero Tri: Swim 150m, Bike 3km, Push/Run 1km

• Half Superhero Tri: Swim 400m, Bike 10km, Push/Run 2.5km

• Full Superhero Tri: Swim 750m, Bike 20km, Push/Run 5km



As Superhero Tri marks this incredible 10th year milestone, the mission remains as powerful as ever: to create a 100% accessible, inclusive, fun and supersized sporting celebration. Everyday Superheroes can go solo or team up with Sidekicks to help them cross the finish line.



"Throughout my athletics career, I’ve seen first-hand the power of sport and the hugely positive impact it can have on a person’s life,” says Sophia Warner, Paralympian and founder of the Superhero Series. “I want to create more opportunities for Everyday Superheroes to enjoy the thrill of these often life-changing sporting events. There are not enough opportunities for people with disabilities to take part in mass participation sport and the Superhero Series is my response to this. This landmark year feels momentous and I can’t wait to welcome even more people to the start line as we celebrate 10 years of super-powering Everyday Superheroes.”



76% of people with a disability want to be more active but only 43% can find an opportunity(2). So far, over 60,000 missions have been completed by Everyday Superheroes across the four annual events since the Superhero Series started. From just 500 participants in its first year to an expected 5,500 Superheroes and Sidekicks in 2026, the 10th Anniversary event will be the largest in the series’ history.



Powered by Marvel

Powered by Marvel, The Walt Disney Company UK & Ireland has proudly supported the event since 2017 as part of its commitment to help children gain confidence and life skills through access to sport. Drawing from Disney stories and characters, the company aims to spark positive feelings, experiences and memories.

Each year, Disney Cast Members take part through the

Disney VoluntEARS programme, supporting the event both operationally and by cheering on the participants.



Deborah Armstrong, Country Manager UK & Ireland at The

Walt Disney Company EMEA, said: “When people see themselves reflected in sport, confidence grows and new possibilities open up. We are proud to have championed the Superhero Tri, powered by Marvel, for the past nine years - cheering on countless Everyday Superheroes and celebrating every unique story and incredible achievement they represent. I can’t wait to see everyone grab their costumes and make some amazing memories again in August."



Additional partners include E.ON, Everyone Active, Pfizer, Salutem, Staysure, Swim England, BUPA, Fletchers Solicitors and the Superhero Sport Foundation.



Anything Goes!

From trikes and floats to wheelchairs, mobility aids and imaginative gadgets, anything goes at Superhero Tri. Marvel-inspired costumes are encouraged, with Everyday Superheroes, Sidekicks and even four-legged friends donning masks, capes and colourful creations.



Golden Highlight

A highlight every year is when Clare Balding CBE awards the coveted Golden Capes to standout Everyday Superheroes whose determination, community spirit or fundraising feats deserve special celebration.



Sign up and save the day - register here

www.superheroseries.co.uk



NOTE TO EDITORS

(1) Source: House of Commons library, November 2023

(2) Source: Activity Alliance June 2023



Media contact

For further information, to arrange interviews with Sophia Warner or case studies or to reserve a Press Pass for the day, contact katherine@action-group.co.uk / 07787 533143



About Superhero Series

Everyone is welcome to participate, with the only requirement being that a solo entrant or at least one team member considers themselves to have a disability, whether physical, intellectual, sensory or invisible. There's no need for any specific classifications.

The Superhero Series is one of the UK's only disability sports series for Everyday Superheroes. We believe everyone should have the chance to be active and experience the thrill of taking part in a large-scale sporting event, whether it’s joining the fun at a live event or uniting remotely with Superheroes far & wide to achieve your super mission from your home or neighbourhood.

Founded by Paralympian Sophia Warner in 2016, Superhero Series was born out of a lack of sporting events for the Everyday Superhero. We aim to hold bold, fun and inclusive sporting challenges, while also creating a SUPER community for our Superheroes & Sidekicks.