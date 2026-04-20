Professor James Logan has been appointed as a Commissioner on the newly launched Lancet Commission on Sea-Level Rise, Health and Justice, published in The Lancet.



The Commission brings together 26 global experts to examine how rising sea levels are reshaping health, disease, and inequality, and to develop evidence-based recommendations for governments, communities, and international organisations.



Sea-level rise is an escalating global challenge with significant implications for human health. It is already contributing to displacement, food and water insecurity, and changing patterns of infectious disease, particularly in coastal and low-lying regions.



Current projections suggest that up to 410 million people could be living on land below high-tide levels by 2100.



Professor Logan will co-lead the Commission’s Technology and Economics working group, which will explore how data, sensing technologies, and modelling approaches can support earlier detection of risk, strengthen surveillance systems, and enable more effective and equitable responses.



Professor James Logan said:

“Sea-level rise is reshaping global health risks. By improving how we detect and interpret environmental change, we can respond earlier, strengthen preparedness, and better protect the communities most vulnerable.”



Professor Logan has spent over a decade working at the intersection of science, policy, and global health, including advisory roles to governments and collaboration with international organisations such as WHO. His work has focused on improving how environmental and biological data are used to anticipate and respond to emerging threats.



The Commission will produce a series of outputs aimed at informing global policy and strengthening coordinated responses to the health impacts of sea-level rise, with a strong emphasis on equity, justice, and community engagement.



Notes to Editors

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