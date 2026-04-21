NEOMA Business School has signed a new agreement with McGill University.



The partnership opens the opportunity for six students in the Programme Grande École to undertake a semester-long immersion at McGill, a leading Canadian institution consistently ranked among the world’s top 30 universities in the QS World University Rankings.



Starting in September 2026, the immersion and exchange program will cover management disciplines such as finance, strategy, and marketing, as well as complementary courses in social sciences, literature, and humanities.



Taught in English, the program will focus on developing essential cross-functional skills, including intercultural communication, critical thinking, adaptability, and collaboration. Tuition fees at McGill will be covered by NEOMA under the exchange agreement.



This builds on NEOMA’s existing network of international partners, which now includes 400 universities across 61 countries, and consolidates the school’s ties with North America.



“This partnership with McGill is part of our commitment to sustainably strengthen our presence in Canada. Montreal offers our students an environment of academic excellence, bilingual, in a dynamic and multicultural metropolis,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



Based in Montreal, McGill excels in fields such as artificial intelligence and digital creative industries. This allows for the creation of a partnership that aligns with NEOMA’s Engage for the Future strategic plan, which positions internationalisation as a major lever for transformation, attractiveness, and differentiation.



“Montreal today represents a premier academic and economic hub. By consolidating our presence in this metropolis with McGill, which joins HEC Montréal and Concordia University, while maintaining our ties in Quebec City with Université Laval, we are strengthening the quality, consistency, and visibility of our international offering in Canada, particularly in Quebec where we now have four strategic partners,” says Alexandre Pourchet, Deputy Dean of NEOMA.



About NEOMA Business School



NEOMA Business School is an innovative Grande École based across three campuses in Reims, Rouen, and Paris. Bringing together around 10,000 students, from Bachelor’s to postgraduate and executive education, NEOMA aims to provide education that addresses major future challenges under the guidance of its 2023-27 strategic plan, “Engage for the Future”.



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For more information, or to speak with Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.