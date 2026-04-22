Transense Technologies plc, a leading innovator in sensor technology and measurement systems, has taken delivery of a bespoke, high-precision die bonding machine to support the commercial scale-up of its SAWsense division.



The £435,000 investment marks a key step towards developing high-volume production processes for customers requiring highly repeatable sensor installations at scale.



Transense’s patented Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) technology is used to measure torque, force and temperature in safety and performance-critical applications, particularly in demanding environments such as robotics, aerospace, automotive, electric drive systems and motorsport.



The new equipment enables micron-level precision placement of SAW sensing elements onto shafts and other components, delivering consistent, repeatable installations suitable for high volume production.



SAWsense designs, supplies and licences advanced SAW-based sensor solutions to leading aerospace, automotive and industrial customers, including GE Aerospace, Motion Applied and Airbus, alongside other confidential OEM and Tier 1 customers.



The acquisition follows an 18-month development programme, including trials at Newcastle University’s Driving the Electric Revolution Industrialisation Centre (DER-IC) to define a production-ready process.



The resulting bespoke automated die bonder, based on commercially available equipment commonly used in semiconductor packaging, provides the accuracy and flexibility required for prototyping, high-mix production and future high-volume manufacturing, supporting potential demand from hundreds of thousands to millions of units per year.



Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense Technologies plc, commented: “This investment marks an important milestone for SAWsense as we transition from development into scalable manufacturing capability.



“As demand for our wireless, passive sensing technology continues to grow, we aim to accelerate the adoption of SAWsense technology across multiple high-value sectors and support our customers successful adoption of the technology into their products.



“The new precision die bonding platform enables highly repeatable placement of our SAW sensor elements and provides the foundation for high-volume production process development to meet growing demand from robotics, aerospace and automotive customers.”



ENDS



Photo caption: Ryan Maughan, Managing Director at Transense Technologies with the high-precision die bonding machine intended to drive the commercial scale-up of its SAWsense sensor solutions division.



Media Contact for images and interviews:

Amy Maughan MCIPR E: amy@amymaughanpr.co.uk.



Investor Relations: Anice McNamee E:investor.relations@transense.co.uk



Website: www.transense.com.



Notes to editors: Transense Technologies plc is a UK-based developer of advanced sensor systems for industrial and automotive applications. Through its SAWsense and Translogik business divisions, the company delivers innovative technology for measuring torque, temperature, and tyre performance in demanding environments. Transense is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRT). The company is headquartered in Oxfordshire.