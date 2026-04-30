London, 30 April 2026: Generative AI is making hiring more complex, according to global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half.







With more jobseekers using generative AI tools to optimise CVs and job applications, employers are facing a growing challenge in distinguishing genuine capability from AI-generated responses, prompting many to evolve their hiring strategies.







Recruiters have traditionally relied on applications as an early indicator of a candidate’s skillset, using CVs to evaluate experience before engaging with applicants further. However, the widespread use of generative AI is significantly disrupting this process.







“Generative AI has made it considerably harder to evaluate CVs at face value,” said Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director, UK & Ireland at Robert Half. “Entire applications can now be tailored to fully match job descriptions. While they may appear well written and highly relevant, they are often increasingly similar, meaning employers spend more time validating whether the experience is genuine.”







Weston added that a key challenge is the reliability of skills listed on CVs. While generative AI can help candidates articulate experience more clearly, it can also blur the line between reality and misrepresentation.







“It has never been easier to produce a perfectly tailored CV for a specific role in minutes,” said Weston. “But this doesn’t necessarily reflect an individual’s true experience and skill set and employers are having to apply more scrutiny to understand what those skills mean in practice.”







Data from Robert Half’s research highlights this trend globally. In the U.S., 65% of hiring managers say AI-generated CVs create challenges, while in Canada, 64% say enhanced resumes are making skills harder to verify. In Brazil, 66% report that generative AI is increasing the number of false or exaggerated CVs and, in Australia, 37% say AI-generated applications are making candidate screening more difficult.







“In London, for example, we’re observing a sustained increase in AI-generated job applications for tech roles,“ added Weston. “The result is a pool of candidates whose CVs appear relevant but don’t align with their actual skills or experience.”







To address this, Weston advises employers to place greater emphasis on human judgement when evaluating applicants.







“In volatile economic conditions, hiring decisions already carry risks,” he said. “Employers are increasingly focusing on making sure new hires can succeed in their roles, which is contributing to longer hiring processes in some instances. If the volume of AI generated applications continues to rise, time to hire is likely to increase further as companies spend more time reviewing applications, conducting deeper interviews and refining job descriptions to discourage generic or automated responses.”







Further insights into how AI is shaping the labour market are available on the Robert Half website.



ENDS







Press contact







Vickie Collinge







vickie@bluesky-pr.com







01582790705







About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en