New Global Workforce Trends data reveals rising misrepresentation by candidates alongside growing fears among candidates of fake employers and fraudulent roles







Candidate fraud is accelerating while trust across the hiring process is under growing strain, according to new research from First Advantage’s 2026 Global Workforce Trends Report. The findings reveal a breakdown in confidence affecting employers and candidates alike, as misrepresentation and identity fraud continue to rise.







According to the report, more than three quarters of hiring professionals surveyed (76%) have encountered falsified candidate employment details during the recruitment process, while nearly half (45%) say they have dealt directly with candidate identity misrepresentation. These are no longer isolated incidents but have become widespread across industries and regions.







This loss of trust is not limited to employers. Candidates are increasingly cautious about the legitimacy of the opportunities they pursue. Two thirds (66%) of recent candidates say they are concerned about applying for fake job postings, while more than 60% worry about employer-side identity fraud, including document forgery and impersonation. For many, the hiring process itself now carries a heightened sense of personal and financial risk.







Rolf Bezemer, General Manager International at First Advantage, commented:







“What this data shows clearly is that fraud awareness is now universal. Employers are grappling with misrepresentation and identity risk, while candidates are questioning whether roles and businesses are authentic. Trust when hiring can no longer be assumed. It has to be actively verified, communicated, and protected throughout the recruitment process.”







“The findings come as employers face increasing pressure to hire at speed while maintaining rigorous checks. With confidence weakening on both sides, background screening and identity verification are becoming essential not just for compliance, but for reinforcing legitimacy and trust throughout the hiring journey for candidates and employers alike.”







For many organisations, identity challenges are fundamentally reshaping how hiring risk is managed. Adding advanced identity solutions not only increases trust but also may accelerate the hiring process. Organisations should consider the significant impact that identity fraud can have on hiring and consider the use of available solutions to address these challenges and mitigate the risks.







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About the research







The full 2026 Global Workforce Trends Report draws on insights from more than 5,000 hiring leaders and candidates globally and explores how organisations are responding to rising fraud risks through expanded screening, identity verification, and ongoing workforce monitoring.







About First Advantage



First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company providing end-to-end identity verification, background screening, and workforce risk solutions. Supporting more than 80,000 customers worldwide, First Advantage helps organisations hire with confidence, mitigate risk, and build trusted workforces across the entire employee lifecycle.



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