This is an exciting new chapter for the Hayward Wright group as we expand our footprint and presence beyond the Midlands

Full-service accountancy and advisory group Hayward Wright have announced its expansion into Yorkshire as it merges with Auker Rhodes, an independent accountancy practice based in Leeds.



The merger sees Hayward Wright grow its footprint outside of the Midlands region for the first time and follows a strong year of organic growth and the acquisitions of both Wharfside Accountancy in Birmingham and Ansell Munden in Cannock.



Auker Rhodes was established in 2010 by Grant Rudloff and Richard Kenyon as an independent firm of chartered accountants and business advisers serving owner-manager businesses, SMEs, and individuals across Yorkshire.



The merger will enable Auker Rhodes to accelerate its growth as part of a larger accountancy and advisory group, accessing new technology, as well as operational support, and enabling its clients to access a range of additional specialist accountancy and advisory services. Rudloff will remain full time in the business and continue to lead Hayward Wright’s Leeds office and team from its Yeadon office, whilst Kenyon and Doyle will continue to support the Leeds office and clients in a consulting role.



Alistair Hayward-Wright, director and head of acquisitions at Hayward Wright, commented: “This is an exciting new chapter for the Hayward Wright group as we expand our footprint and presence beyond the Midlands and into Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region. Merging with like-minded practices across the UK is a key part of our strategic growth plan, and from the outset, we knew that Auker Rhodes was a great fit. Grant and Richard have built an outstanding practice with a talented team who focus on long-term client relationships backed by excellent service delivery.”



Grant Rudloff, partner at Auker Rhodes, added: “We are delighted to be merging with Hayward Wright Accountancy & Advisory as we continue to develop and grow our practice here in Leeds. We have always been committed to providing exceptional service and advice to our clients, and this will not change. Merging with Hayward Wright and joining the wider group will only bring additional benefits to our clients and our team. It will also enable us to grow our footprint as we leverage the wider Hayward Wright network of offices across the Midlands region, and we are looking forward to working together as one team.”









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Press contact:

Alex Footman, Director, Stephen Alexander

Email: alex@stephen-alexander.com

Tel: 07514 247 537





Notes to editors:

Hayward Wright is a leading accountancy and advisory firm that works with owner-managed businesses and individuals across a range of sectors. They provide the full suite of accountancy and business advisory services from tax advice to strategy formulation, and payroll to company secretarial services. The firm operates across the Midlands and Yorkshire, taking a proactive, client-focused approach, priding itself on being about more than just numbers. You can find out more about Hayward Wright here: www.haywardwright.co.uk.