The growing reliance on interim corporate affairs professionals is signalling a fundamental shift in how businesses resource reputation, influence and stakeholder engagement, according to new research from Murray McIntosh.



Findings from the latest Strategic Communications Report, based on a survey of more than 3,200 UK policy, public affairs and corporate communications professionals, show that one in three corporate affairs hires are now made on an interim basis. A role that was once seen as a short-term fix is increasingly being used as a strategic response to market volatility, retention challenges and the need for rapid senior expertise.



The research suggests that interim appointments are no longer confined to transitional or backfill roles. Instead, they are being deployed at senior levels to stabilise teams, manage regulatory pressure, lead high-stakes programmes and deliver immediate impact in environments where speed and experience are critical.



This shift is closely linked to wider workforce pressures within strategic communications. With 58% of professionals considering a move within the next six months and senior teams often remaining small, employers are turning to interim leaders to mitigate risk and maintain momentum when permanent recruitment proves slow or uncertain.



Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director at Murray McIntosh, commented:



“We are seeing a clear change in how businesses view interim corporate affairs talent. These roles are no longer just about plugging gaps. They are being used to bring in senior capability quickly, particularly where reputation, regulation or stakeholder trust is under pressure.



“That flexibility can be incredibly valuable, but it also raises important questions about continuity, institutional knowledge and long-term capability within communications teams. Interim leadership can be a smart strategic tool when used deliberately, but it should not become a substitute for investing in permanent teams. Corporate affairs functions operate at the intersection of reputation, regulation and trust. If employers lose sight of that, they risk weakening the very foundations they are trying to protect.”



ENDS

Press contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790705