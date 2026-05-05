Funeral Cost Index launches free local authority pages to help councils and residents compare funeral director prices



Funeral Cost Index has launched a new set of free local authority funeral price pages, revealing wide differences in published funeral costs across the UK.



The new council-level resource compares funeral director prices using published CMA Standardised Price Lists. The dataset currently covers 4,913 funeral directors, with 3,199 providers linked to published price data and 352 councils showing at least one matched priced provider.



Among councils with at least 10 published direct cremation prices, the median local direct cremation price ranges from £1,145 in Flintshire to £2,665 in Elmbridge: a gap of £1,520 for the same broad funeral category.



Lower median direct cremation areas include:



Flintshire: £1,145

Warrington: £1,218

Glasgow City: £1,225

Portsmouth: £1,240

North Somerset: £1,240

Higher median direct cremation areas include:



Elmbridge: £2,665

Falkirk: £2,484

Windsor and Maidenhead: £2,025

Sevenoaks: £1,995

Bexley: £1,995

Peter Langdon, founder of Funeral Cost Index, said:



“Funeral costs are one of the hardest things for families to compare, because decisions are often made under pressure and at a very emotional time. The data shows that where someone lives can make a real difference to the prices they see locally. We built these council-level pages so local authorities, advice teams and bereavement services can point residents to a simple, independent price transparency resource.”



Each council page includes local funeral director pricing, published-price coverage, median direct cremation and attended funeral figures where enough data is available, and links back to provider-level source information.



The resource is free for councils, advice organisations and residents to use. Funeral directors cannot pay to rank higher.



The council index is available at:



https://www.funeralcostindex.co.uk/funeral-costs-by-council-...



Notes to editors



Funeral Cost Index uses funeral directors’ published CMA Standardised Price Lists. These are required under the Competition and Markets Authority’s funerals market remedies.



Figures are based on captured published price lists and may not include third-party costs such as crematorium fees, burial plots, doctors’ fees, ministers, celebrants or cemetery charges.



Council comparisons are based on funeral directors matched to official local authority areas using postcode-based local authority attribution.



Contact



Peter Langdon

Funeral Cost Index

markets@indexeli.com



https://www.funeralcostindex.co.uk/