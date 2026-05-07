Carruthers and Jackson, one of the leading global data consultancies and part of the Praesto Group, have opened applications their 2026 Summer School.



An annual free-to-attend ten-week virtual course, the Summer School serves to equip data leaders with the necessary skills, knowledge, and vision to drive data initiatives within their organisations. It also serves as a platform for senior data leaders to connect, collaborate, and learn from industry experts, with over 2,500 graduates since the programme started in 2018.



This year, the team have revamped the popular course to reflect on what it means to be a data leader in the age of AI, and to help attendees develop the skills now required to navigate a rapidly changing data environment.



The rapid proliferation of AI across organisations was highlighted by Carruthers and Jackson’s annual Data Maturity Index - a survey of senior data leaders – where 40% reported that AI is now being used by a high number of employees across their organisation or within specific departments, up from 21% in 2024.



Caroline Carruthers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Carruthers and Jackson said:

“More people, not just data or tech experts, are getting ‘hands on’ with AI and data, and so data leaders need to consider how they promote strong practice and governance in a more diverse, and often muddier, data world. The fundamentals remain broadly the same, but there’ll be a necessary shift to how these core skills are applied as more AI tools are adopted. As organisations continue to realise the power of data to transform their organisations and drive value, it is imperative for data leaders to understand how to successfully guide the data transformation journey within an ever-changing landscape.”



“We’re now firmly in what I refer to as the ‘second coming of data’. Where many board-level conversations about data were centred on compliance, now the questions are more strategic and purpose-driven. Organisations are increasingly asking where they want to go with their data, why, and for whom. The answers require not just technical capability, but data leaders who are confident in interrogating and applying data responsibly, and being a ‘north star’ for companies who are adopting new tools at pace. That’s precisely what our Summer School is set up to support.”



The weekly programme will run through the summer on Thursdays at 16:00 (GMT) and will include topics such as: the secret ingredients to becoming a successful Chief Data Officer; having the right technology, tools and team; leading the change; strategy, culture and ethics.



This year, the course is sponsored by Workato, a leading enterprise-grade iPaaS provider and Creatio, a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform.



Applications for the Carruthers and Jackson Summer School are open for data leaders across the globe. Successful applicants will also be invited to attend a graduation in London in September 2026.



Notes to editors



For interviews or more information, contact Luke Harrison on luke@lhcomms.com or (+44)7792057139.



About Carruthers and Jackson

Carruthers and Jackson is a global data consultancy that helps organisations harness the power of their data by creating and implementing data strategies. With a focus on developing data-driven cultures, Carruthers and Jackson works with businesses to unlock the full potential of their data assets.