26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jun26



(7 May 2026, London) National Geographic Traveller (UK) is inviting readers to discover Costa Rica as it enters a new phase of regenerative, responsible tourism.



The first tropical country to reverse deforestation, it’s long given wildlife-lovers cause for celebration. Now, local NGOs in the Central American nation are expanding protected areas in Corcovado National Park, one of the most biodiverse places on the planet.



With this remote corner more accessible than ever, the team head out to experience its vast array of fauna after dark, staying in a working ranger station in the heart of the jungle. And that’s just the start. Readers can slide into the saddle on a horse trek up the fertile slopes of the Arenal Volcano; taste the east’s Afro-Caribbean legacy; and wander the cool cloud forests of San Gerardo de Dota. Experience all this and more in the June issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands now.



Don’t miss:



Spain: A two-wheeled adventure around Catalonia, where this year’s Tour de France kicks off



Tasmania: Road-tripping around Australia’s smallest state, a land of bounty on the plate and in the bush



Vienna: All aboard the Austrian capital’s wine train, calling at boozy taverns and urban vineyards



Armenia: In this Caucasian country, flavours are shaped by the land and age-old traditions



National Parks: Seven lesser-known destinations in Europe, from Alpine regions to desert landscapes



Hoi An: A guide to the Vietnamese city’s lantern-lit streets and contemporary art galleries



Göta Canal: Culture and coffee breaks on a waterside cycling trip through southern Sweden



Durban: Searching the South African city for its best take on bunny chow, its curry-in-a-loaf dish



Santorini: Long favoured by newlyweds, this Greek island’s hotels are starting to attract a new clientele



Turin: The Northern Italian city draws both religious pilgrims and lovers of the occult



The Edit: Arctic wildlife-watching in Svalbard; the openings, new experiences and seasonal

events on our radar; five UK wild swimming spots to dip into; a wellness break in Baden-Baden; a garlic farmer on the Isle of Wight’s best produce and summer festivals; midsummer on Scotland’s Shetland Islands; inside a modernist desert oasis in Palm Springs; Cantopop nights and sampan boat rides in Hong Kong; and a trip to the designer coffeeshops causing a stir in Paris.



Special Interest: Monisha Rajesh heads behind the scenes on India’s Maharajas’ Express



In Focus: Catch up on all the latest from the world of travel photography



Expert Traveller: Summer family trips to the Alps are our One to Watch this month; The Lowdown ponders whether adventure travel is becoming too comfortable; Kit List returns with essential equipment for camping trips; The Story Behind clambers through the history of free solo climbing; How To serves up a wealth of packing tips and tricks; and Great Little Place sees National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers pick their favourite haunts around the world. Finally, legendary musician and producer Nile Rodgers opens up about the trips (and travel companion) he remembers best in My Travels.





PLUS: Win a four-night stay in the Peloponnese: natgeotv.com/uk/competitions





For a 26-page digital sample of the June issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jun26



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get five issues for £25

checkout.natgeotraveller.co.uk/offers



Website: News, features and more:nationalgeographic.com/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram:instagram.com/natgeotraveluk

Pinterest: pinterest.com/natgeotraveluk

LinkedIn: national-geographic-traveller-uk

TikTok: tiktok.com/@natgeotraveluk



National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Glen Mutel, managing editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Amanda Canning, deputy editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

amanda.canning@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk