New MBA in Sports and Entertainment launched by Manchester Metropolitan University Business School in collaboration with Institute of Sport



Manchester Metropolitan University Business School has announced the launch of a new MBA in Sports and Entertainment, delivered in collaboration with the Institute of Sport.



The programme aims to empower experienced professionals with the leadership, strategic and creative capabilities needed to operate effectively within the global sports and entertainment landscape.



Targeted at those working at the intersection of leadership, sport, commercial strategy and cultural influence, the MBA is suited to senior figures across clubs, leagues, venues and media organisations, as well as entrepreneurs and emerging creative leaders shaping brand, content and audience experiences.



Dr Paul Widdop, Programme Leader for the new MBA, said: “Sport and entertainment are no longer just industries; they are powerful global platforms shaping culture, identity and economic growth. This MBA has been designed to reflect that shift, equipping experienced professionals with the leadership skills needed to navigate an increasingly complex landscape.”



The programme combines academic study with practical application through a flexible, part-time blended format. Students will work on live projects with organisations, hear from industry guest speakers, and engage through a digitally enabled HyFlex model that supports both in-person and online participation.



It also includes opportunities for international study and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on sustainability, responsible leadership and ethical management.



“Throughout the course, students will receive dedicated career and leadership coaching, alongside a structured programme focused on executive skills, networking and career progression. They will also benefit from advanced skills assessment tools and access to a highly engaged MBA alumni network,” adds Dr Paul Widdop.



Based in Manchester, students will study in one of the UK’s leading business hubs, with access to extensive digital learning resources. Participants will also benefit from connections to a wide network of sports and entertainment organisations through the Institute of Sport.



/ENDS



For enquiries, please email: mbaenquiries@mmu.ac.uk



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