Tracing the Rails Productions Ltd, the not-for-profit team behind the acclaimed documentary series Tracing the Rails®, is launching a national appeal to help decide which lost railway line should become the focus of a future series.



The documentary series began by following the former Steyning Line in West Sussex, uncovering the forgotten stations, hidden trackbeds, community memories and local stories connected to a railway that once shaped the landscape and the lives of those who lived along it.



Now, as the first series continues to grow its audience through YouTube, community screenings and television broadcast on Rewind TV, the team is inviting the public to nominate other lost, closed or abandoned railway lines from across Britain.



Director Chris Kirk said: “We know the Steyning Line is only one of many lost railway stories waiting to be told. Across the country, there are vanished stations, forgotten bridges, old cuttings, former railway communities and memories that deserve to be preserved. We want people to tell us which line they think should be next. It needs to be exciting, contain abandoned stations and maybe tunnels and viaducts, but be less well publicised. Something with a story waiting to be told, like we have with the Steyning Line in Sussex”



The appeal is open to railway enthusiasts, local historians, former railway workers, community groups and anyone with photographs, memories, documents, artefacts or family stories linked to a lost railway.



Tracing the Rails has also recently gained wider recognition, reaching the semi-finals of the Hollywood Indie Film Festival in two categories: Best Serialised Web Documentary and Best Feature Documentary.



Tracing the Rails Productions Ltd is a not-for-profit company, with all support helping to cover the practical costs of filming, research, archive material, insurance, travel and editing through Patreon.



To nominate a lost railway line for a future series, or to support the project, visit tracingtherails.com

or email info@tracingtherails.com and of course, watch Season 1.



Press offices or Media Outlets, Please Contact Chris Kirk 07898 728036 for more information.