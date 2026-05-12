A CEO’s political beliefs influence whether a company takes rivals to court over patent infringement, reveals new research from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.



Examining 1,275 firm-year observations from S&P 500 companies between 2006 and 2014, the study linked CEO political donation records with patent, financial, and litigation data. The researchers found that companies led by more conservative-leaning CEOs were significantly more likely to file patent lawsuits, while liberal-leaning CEOs were less likely to escalate disputes through the courts.



The effect was strongest when firms were performing well. After strong financial results, conservative-leaning leaders appeared even more motivated to protect gains and reduce uncertainty through formal legal action, but when performance weakened, the ideological divide narrowed.



“It seems conservative leaders are more likely to view infringement as a direct threat, requiring a formal response, whereas liberal leaders showed a greater openness to alternatives, such as negotiation or licensing. The study suggests patent disputes are shaped by personal values and leadership psychology of those at the top as well as legal or financial factors,” says Dr. Luca Pistilli, Assistant Professor and study co-author, from UCD Smurfit School.



Patent disputes can cost companies millions and have significant implications for innovation and progress. These findings, recently published in R&D Management, examine how executive behaviour can shape corporate strategy in this context.



ENDS/

For more information, to receive a copy of the paper or speak with the researchers, please contact Lucy Whytock at BlueSky Education at lucy@bluesky-pr.com.