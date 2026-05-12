PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 12 May 2026



All about osteoarthritis (at the menopause)



Osteoarthritis tends to affect people over the age of 40 and is more common in women than in men. The main symptoms – joint pain and stiffness – usually flare up and down and, in women, may initially be attributed to hormonal changes and the menopause. But ongoing symptoms should always be discussed with a GP to assess whether osteoarthritis could be the cause.



In the Spring 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Victoria Goldman MSc., journalist, editor and author, discusses the causes, diagnosis, symptoms and management of osteoarthritis. Victoria has worked as a health journalist and editor for over 25 years. She is also the author of three crime novels. Her latest book (Little Secrets) has been longlisted for the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) Whodunnit Dagger Award 2026.



“There’s no specific treatment for osteoarthritis, unfortunately, so most management advice involves learning how to manage the symptoms with self-help measures and pain relief,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Keeping the joints moving with regular physical activity is very important, along with weight management and supports and other devices to take the pressure off the affected joints.”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Spring 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include what your family should know about the menopause, who can’t take HRT, and vitamins at the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).

Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 26 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



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NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause in the workplace; A man’s guide to the menopause; Menopause myths; Side effects of HRT; Nutrition at the post-menopause; Menopausal hair loss.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is also the author of three crime novels – The Redeemer, The Associate and Little Secrets. Her website is: https://vgoldmanbooks.com.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.