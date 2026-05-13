Strada and Navro partner to advance end-to-end global payroll with integrated payments



Partnership enables organisations to manage and complete global payroll and payments through a single provider and unified experience



Strada, a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, today announces a strategic agreement with Navro, a London-based payments technology provider, to advance its end-to-end global payroll offering with integrated global payments.



By embedding payments execution directly into its platform through Navro’s infrastructure, Strada now enables organisations globally to complete the full payroll process, from calculation and compliance through to paying employees, authorities, and third parties, within a single system. This closes a long-standing gap in global payroll, where the final step of payment has remained fragmented and operationally complex.



For global organisations, this represents a shift in how payroll is managed and delivered. Instead of relying on multiple providers and disconnected workflows, payroll can now be executed through a single platform with greater consistency, visibility, and control across jurisdictions. Execution no longer stops at calculation. It extends through to confirmed payment, enabling a more complete and accountable payroll model.



Strada processes $1.4 trillion in annual payroll for more than 11 million employees globally. Through its relationship with Navro, this scale is now supported by integrated payments execution, enabling the delivery of salaries, statutory payments, and third-party disbursements across 95 countries within a single, unified workflow. Navro’s platform automates workforce payments and associated compliance requirements, bringing consistency, visibility, and control to a traditionally fragmented process.



Key differentiators include:



• Complete payroll execution: Payroll calculation, compliance, and payments are managed through a unified experience, ensuring the process is fully completed.

• Global scale with local compliance: Supports complex tax, statutory, and regulatory requirements across jurisdictions, ensuring accurate and compliant payroll delivery.

• Reduced operational complexity and risk: Eliminates fragmented workflows and multiple providers, streamlining payroll operations and reducing risks associated with manual intervention, data handling, and security breaches.

• End-to-end visibility and control: Provides real-time insight into payroll status, payments, and reporting, improving transparency and decision-making.



Colin Brennan, CEO of Strada, said: “Payroll is not complete until people are paid and taxes are remitted. For many organisations, this final stage remains the most complex and fragmented, involving multiple currencies, payment methods, and local bank accounts. By partnering with Navro, we extend our payroll services into payments, acting as a flexible extension of our clients’ payroll, Treasury, and Finance teams by automating the manual work created by country specific files, reporting, and local legislative requirements. This enables our customers to manage payroll through a single provider and ensures the process runs end to end, from payroll calculation through to confirmed payment, at global scale.”



Aran Brown, CEO of Navro, said: “Ensuring that people get paid on the day they expect is arguably one of the most important transactions a business can take care of. We take very seriously the great responsibility that comes with working with Strada in ensuring salary payments happen seamlessly for millions of people working for some of the biggest businesses in the world.”



The new collaboration represents a significant step forward in the evolution of global payroll. While payroll systems have advanced in standardisation and compliance, payments execution has remained fragmented and operationally complex. By integrating payments into its platform through Navro’s infrastructure, Strada is addressing this long-standing gap and enabling true end-to-end payroll execution at scale.



ENDS



About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organisations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com



About Navro

Headquartered in London, Navro’s payments curation platform enables multinational corporations to move money globally on the best payment and banking infrastructure via a single API. Navro makes the complex simple, curating the optimal rails and routes for each payment while automatically fulfilling regulatory requirements.



With its expertise in managing large volumes of transactions in multiple jurisdictions alongside the associated compliance obligations, Navro’s payments curation platform is well-suited to pension and payroll solutions providers and Employer of Record platforms. Navro currently processes workforce payouts for more than 200 large corporations and executes international payments for 1,700 pension schemes.



Navro Statutory & Tax is the first service available globally to fulfil all mandatory tax deductions, statutory payments and regulatory reporting alongside payroll payouts in a single payment flow. The service can execute all statutory and tax requirements in 95 countries.





Media contact:

Rachel Williams

rachel@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790090