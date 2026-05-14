Hiring costs rise as candidate mobility falls, creating new pressures for UK energy and industrial employers



Rising hiring costs and a growing reluctance among candidates to relocate are creating a new set of challenges for UK energy and industrial employers at a time of increased pressure. That’s according to executive search firm Newman Stewart.



The firm reports that although demand for critical roles across engineering, operations, and leadership remains high, employers are increasingly facing rising recruitment costs necessary to secure talent. At the same time, candidate mobility has decreased, with fewer professionals willing to relocate for roles that require full-time, on-site presence.



This combination is placing additional pressure on already constrained talent pools, particularly in sectors where on-site working remains non-negotiable due to the nature of high-integrity, safety-critical environments. With the King’s Speech placing an emphasis on increasing the production of clean British Energy, this challenge will only intensify.



According to Newman Stewart, many companies continue to rely heavily on local talent markets, which in key industrial regions are often too limited to meet demand. As a result, roles are taking longer to fill, recruitment processes are becoming more complex, and the cost of hiring is rising significantly.



John Tilbrook, Managing Director of Newman Stewart, says:



“We are seeing a clear shift in hiring dynamics. Employers are facing the dual challenge of elevated salary expectations and reduced candidate mobility at a time when critical roles simply cannot be left unfilled.”



“In energy and industrial environments, many positions require a consistent on-site presence. These are not roles that can be easily adapted to hybrid models, which immediately narrows the available talent pool. When you then factor in candidate reluctance to relocate, the gap between supply and demand becomes even more pronounced.”



“As a result, employers are having to rethink not just what they are willing to pay, but also how they approach the entire hiring process. Speed, clarity and competitiveness are now fundamental. In reality, this is a broader workforce challenge. Retention, succession planning and internal development are just as critical as external hiring.”



“Those employers who are able to move quickly, present a compelling offer and take a more holistic view of talent will be better positioned to secure the people they need. Those who rely on outdated processes or assumptions risk falling further behind in an increasingly competitive market.”



ENDS



About Newman Stewart



Newman Stewart is a global executive search firm specialising in senior, confidential and technically complex roles. Boutique in size but uncompromising in capability, the firm combines rigorous research, transparent processes and deep sector understanding to help clients solve their most critical leadership challenges.



www.newmanstewart.co.uk



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