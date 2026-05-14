LONDON - As the nation prepares for the roar of the Emirates FA Cup Final this Saturday, a different kind of intensity is simmering within the kitchens of Wembley Stadium connected by EE. The stadium’s most prestigious hospitality space, One Twenty, reveals an ambitious five-course menu designed to match the prestige of football’s most historic trophy.



At the heart of this year’s culinary showcase is a dish steeped in royal heritage: Dover Sole. Historically known as a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the dish comes with a modern, unapologetic twist. While the late Monarch famously requested her fish be served strictly boneless, One Twenty lounge is breaking tradition by serving the specimen whole.

This choice highlights the natural quality of the locally sourced catch, offering a tactile, authentic fine-dining experience that refuses to compromise on flavour or presentation.



The dish is one of five main course choices, making delivery of a five-course, fine dining, cooked to order service a unique challenge for the Wembley Stadium chefs. And the sheer volume of ingredients is staggering.





Behind the scenes, the numbers tell the story of a logistical masterpiece led by Head of Culinary at Wembley Stadium, Harry Lomas MBE. Across all of the stadium’s hospitality restaurants, boxes & lounges on FA Cup Final day:



● 290+ Elite Chefs: A brigade larger than many small towns, working in synchronisation

● 4,020 Plates in 150 Minutes: A high-speed service window that demands Olympic-level timing in One Twenty fine-dining lounge and The Bobby Moore lounge

● 167kg of Heritage Potatoes: Prepared in various textures to accompany the main courses

● 342kg of British Beef: served across all dining outlets

● 212kg of fresh fish: Sourced from British coastal waters

● 492 kilos of fresh vegetables prepared to accompany fine dining dishes

● 10,000 portions of chicken strips and chips the venue’s most popular food choice for general admission tickets



Unlike standard stadium hospitality, One Twenty’s service model is unique. Every dish is prepared to order, moving from the pan to the pass and onto the table in minutes. This ensures that while the 90 minutes on the pitch are unpredictable, the quality on the plate is guaranteed.



Harry Lomas MBE, Head of Culinary at Wembley Stadium, commented on the scale of the task: "Prep for Saturday starts from today, but planning for the final began months ago. In One Twenty, we aren't just feeding fans; we are delivering a world-class restaurant experience in the highest-pressure environment imaginable. Serving 450 guests five courses to order in just 120 minutes is the culinary equivalent of a penalty shootout. There is no room for error.



“Using Dover Sole is a nod to British excellence. While the Queen preferred hers boneless, we’re serving it in its full glory to showcase the incredible quality of our local suppliers. Every ingredient is a celebration of British produce. It’s bold, it’s traditional, and it’s exactly what an occasion like the Emirates FA Cup Final deserves. Whilst One Twenty is our fine dining experience, every fan, member and guest dining in our restaurants and boxes across the stadium will be delivered a memorable experience on Saturday."





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NOTES FOR EDITORS

Link to further high-res imagery here

For more information, interview opportunities, imagery with Harry Lomas MBE contact Gemma Oakes at Ampersand gem@ampersand.live