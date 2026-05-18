FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Fyt 02 Turns Any Chair Into a Passive Wellness Coach — Tackling the £7.4 Billion UK Cost of Sedentary Behaviour



London, UK – 17 May 2026 — Adults now spend 9.5 to 11+ hours per day sitting, fuelling a silent epidemic of back pain, low energy, metabolic issues, and mental fatigue. The economic cost is staggering: sedentary-related conditions exceed £7.4 billion annually in the UK, while poor mental health costs employers £45–51 billion per year.



Most existing solutions fail because they demand active behaviour change. Standing desks are underused. Wearables see less than 50% sustained engagement after 12 months. Wellness apps rely on motivation that quickly fades.



Today, VRGO Ltd announces the launch of Fyt 02 on Kickstarter on 19 May 2026 at 1pm UK time — the first slim, sensor-powered device that transforms any chair into a passive wellness coach. No new furniture. No extra effort. No willpower required.



Fyt 02 uses patented pressure sensors and motion tracking to detect posture, micro-movements, and pressure in real time. It delivers gentle haptic nudges and a daily "Sitness Score" through its companion app, encouraging natural movement while you work. The system also tracks weight trends and offers a chair-based exercise library — all without disrupting focus or requiring users to change their routine.



"Standing desks and wearables treat sitting as the enemy," said Joe Ryan, Founder and CEO of VRGO Ltd. "We believe sitting itself can become healthy. Fyt turns passive time at your desk into active, measurable wellness — effortlessly. Your chair becomes your coach."



Key Features



* Real-time posture, movement, and pressure tracking



* Personalised "Sitness Score" with gentle behavioural nudges



* Built-in weight trend tracking



* Chair-based exercise library



* Privacy-first design with optional anonymised HR insights for employers



* Works on any chair — no expensive ergonomic upgrade needed



Fyt 02 has been developed in collaboration with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Swansea University, combining patented sensor technology, behavioural science, and beautiful design. Early prototypes have already demonstrated significant reductions in daily slouch time and improvements in energy and focus.



The device launches on Kickstarter on 19 May 2026 at 1pm UK time with a super early bird price of £90 (50% off the expected retail price).



Press Kit



The full press kit (high-resolution images and video).



https://pointed-tuba-bfb.notion.site/Fyt-Press-Kit-22cfb23a6...



Kickstarter Campaign:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/vrgo/fyt-v2-pro-turn-an...



Media Contact



Joe Ryan



Founder and CEO, VRGO Ltd



Email: joe@vrgochair.com



Website: www.sitfyt.com



About VRGO Ltd



VRGO Ltd is a UK-based health technology company on a mission to turn every desk into a source of effortless daily movement. Fyt combines patented sensors, clinical insight, and beautiful design to help hybrid and remote workers improve posture, energy, and long-term health — without changing their routine.



ENDS