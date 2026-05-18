PRESS RELEASE



The menopause – what your family should know



The menopause affects every woman differently. So even if your family know (or think they know) what the menopause is, they may not realise how it’s affecting you personally. If you’re honest with them and explain how you feel, it can make your life easier and encourage them to offer help and support when you need it.



In the Spring 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Diana Mansour, consultant gynaecologist, summarises basic menopause facts, common menopausal symptoms and key management approaches (including self-help and HRT) for you to pass on to your family. She also has some tips on how to open up the conversation about your menopause experience.



“It can be difficult to discuss the menopause with other family members,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Obviously, the information you provide needs to be adapted for different people, including their age and your relationship with them. But this article provides an ideal starting point with the important facts in one place.”



The Menopause Exchange’s subscribers include women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers, employees and journalists. Other articles in the Spring 2026 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include who can’t take HRT, vitamins at the menopause, and understanding osteoarthritis, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians, complementary practitioners, a menopause counsellor and a pelvic health physiotherapist.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 26 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



Norma also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



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NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause in the workplace; A man’s guide to the menopause; Menopause myths; Side effects of HRT; Nutrition at the post-menopause; Menopausal hair loss.

3. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. She is also the author of three crime novels – The Redeemer, The Associate and Little Secrets. Her website is: https://vgoldmanbooks.com.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.