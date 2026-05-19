POLIMI Graduate School of Management enters the European Top 30 for Open and Custom programmes



POLIMI Graduate School of Management – part of the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano – confirms its position among the world’s leading business schools for executive education, according to the Financial Times Executive Education Ranking 2026. The School has entered the European Top 30 and the global Top 50 in both rankings dedicated to executive programmes, recording significant progress in both Open and Custom programmes.



The result achieved in Open programmes is particularly noteworthy, with POLIMI GSoM reaching 43rd place out of 90 business schools assessed globally, gaining 14 positions compared to the previous edition (57th position in 2025). This improvement follows the progress already recorded last year and confirms the School’s strengthening position in the international market for open executive education. The perceived quality of the learning experience also remains among the highest worldwide: Overall Satisfaction ranks among the top internationally, with a score of 9.63 out of 10, placing the School 19th globally in this specific indicator.



Growth is reflected across several survey parameters, including preparation, course design, teaching methods & materials, faculty, and new skills & learning, confirming the robustness of the academic offering and the effectiveness of the learning experience provided to managers and professionals.



Even more remarkable is the progress in the Custom ranking, dedicated to programmes tailored to companies: POLIMI Graduate School of Management rises from 67th to 41st place worldwide, climbing 26 positions compared to 2025 and entering Tier II of the ranking. This result reflects the School’s strengthening role as a strategic partner for organisations in designing executive learning pathways.



This growth is primarily driven by indicators related to the quality of programme design, effectiveness, and the ability to build long-term relationships with partner organisations. Among the most improved indicators are Aims Achieved and Value for Money, while the Future Use metric – which measures the likelihood of companies working again with the School – places POLIMI GSoM 27th globally out of 100 business schools. Positive results are also recorded in the Follow-up indicator (31st place), highlighting the quality of support provided to participants after completing their courses.



At European level, these results position the School of Management of Politecnico di Milano among the most competitive institutions on the continent: 29th place in Europe in the Open ranking and 30th place in the Custom ranking.



“The results of the Financial Times Executive Education Ranking 2026 confirm our School’s path of growth and international consolidation in executive education,” commented Federico Frattini and Vittorio Chiesa, Dean and President of POLIMI Graduate School of Management, respectively. “The significant progress in Open programmes, and especially the 26-place leap in the Custom ranking, demonstrate the quality of our educational offering, our ability to continuously innovate our programmes, and our close alignment with the needs of professionals and organisations in an increasingly competitive and international environment.”



With a stable presence in the main international rankings, POLIMI Graduate School of Management continues to strengthen its global positioning in management education, investing in innovation and international attractiveness.



/ENDS



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