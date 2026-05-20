The Sync Gold Dual represents a leap forward in smart cooking technology, built on Sub-1G

Sub-1G connectivity, unmatched range and connection reliability, certified precision, and built-in display for instant cook convenience come together for home and professional cooking.



Typhur, a trailblazer in smart kitchen technology, today announces the launch of the Sync Gold Dual. This next generation wireless meat thermometer features ground-breaking sub-1Ghz technology and boasts outstanding accuracy with certified precision to monitor temperatures and optimize cooking results.



The Sync Gold Dual represents a leap forward in smart cooking technology, built on Sub-1G, a low-frequency wireless communication method that effortlessly outperforms Bluetooth for strength and stability. Super penetrating Sub-1G ensures exceptional signal when faced with thick grills, walls and other obstacles. It also lowers power consumption, reduces interference, and improves signal stability in challenging environments.



With an ultra-long monitoring range of up to 3000 feet (900 metres), users can confidently step away from their cook to relax, prepare sides, or greet guests, without losing connection.



The Sync Gold Dual is built for real world cooking, designed with usability in mind. It features a built-in TFT LCD Display which provides real-time cooking data at a glance. A phone and the Typhur app is optional, meaning less distractions and a more relaxed cooking experience. Typhur’s free app offers alerts, insights, and remote monitoring when desired, as well as an AI powered assistant for simple recipe generation and nutrition analysis. Whether used standalone or paired with the Typhur app, the Sync Gold Dual delivers seamless control and confidence.



Typhur Sync Gold Dual Key Features:



Sub-1G Wireless Connectivity:

Delivers industry-leading performance with a transmission range of up to 3,000 feet in open areas and 700 feet indoors, ideal for both professional and home kitchens and cooking alfresco.



Precision You Can Trust:

The Sync Gold Dual includes two precision probes, each with six optimally positioned sensors, allowing for perfect temperature control across multiple dishes or cuts of meat. Each probe is individually calibrated and verified to ±0.3°C by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST.) A calibration certificate is included with every device.



Simple By Design:

The Sync Gold Dual TFT LCD display gives users an ultra-easy cooking experience. Just insert the probe and the display presents real-time temperatures at a glance. No set-up required.



User-Friendly App with AI Chef:

The intuitive Sync Gold Dual app features a user-friendly interface enabling users to set alerts, view temperature graphs, and access pre-set cooking profiles for various meats and dishes. Featuring AI-powered tools, the app boasts AI Chef which creates personalised recipes in one tap, and AI Wellness to calculate calories and nutritional components. Just feed your cooking information or upload a photo into the app and it will tell you everything you need to know to achieve perfect doneness and much more!



Durability and Design:

Crafted with high-quality, heat-resistant materials (up to 550°C) and a premium metal design, the Sync Gold Dual blends function with style.



Long Battery Life:

The Sync Gold Dual offers an extended battery life of 24+ hours on a single charge, ensuring it’s ready for even the longest cooking sessions.



Smart Kitchen Connectivity:

The Typhur AI app connects all Typhur smart kitchen products into one intelligent ecosystem, letting users seamlessly monitor, control, and personalise their cooking experience from a single AI-powered platform. Seamlessly pair with products such as the Typhur Dome2 AirFryer.



Typhur’s mission is to make professional-level cooking results effortless for everyone. With the Sync Gold Dual, that vision becomes reality, combining cutting-edge engineering with intuitive design to remove guesswork and deliver perfect doneness every time.

Whether on a BBQ, a fire pit, in the oven or an air fryer, Typhur is redefining what’s possible with smart home and outdoor cooking.



The Typhur Sync Gold Dual is part of the wider range of Typhur meat thermometers which offers multiple probe configurations. To explore the range visit: https://uk.typhur.com/products



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About Typhur



Typhur is leading the charge in integrating cutting-edge technology into home kitchens. Rooted in advanced scientific techniques yet simplified for the everyday chef, our appliances empower all to create flawless meals with ease. Join in on Instagram.



Media Contact:



The PR Room

Kerri Chard - kerri.chard@theprroom.co.uk

Sarah Chard – sarah.chard@theprroom.co.uk