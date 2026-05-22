• UK businesses are at a tipping point. Delaying marketing investment now risks undermining long-term growth.

• Demand rises for fractional CMOs as senior strategic marketing leadership becomes essential

• Firms must move away from outdated marketing models and focus on commercial outcomes to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.



UK businesses are reaching a critical tipping point in their approach to marketing investment, with new insights from Robert Half suggesting that delaying action could significantly hamper growth prospects.

As organisations continue to operate under budget constraints, many are attempting to do more with less. Yet this caution risks holding businesses back at a time when marketing has never been more important or more complex. Rapid changes in customer behaviour, digital channels and commercial expectations mean traditional strategies and structures are increasingly outdated.



Robert Half reports that while many businesses already have operational marketing teams in place, there is a clear gap at the strategic level. Firms are seeking senior expertise to assess performance, align marketing with commercial goals and future-proof their approach, but financial pressures are limiting their ability to hire full-time leaders.



This is driving demand for fractional Chief Marketing Officers who can deliver immediate, high-level impact. However, misconceptions persist, with some businesses still viewing these roles as part-time delivery support rather than strategic transformation specialists focused on solving defined commercial challenges.



At the same time, there remains a disconnect at board level around the role of marketing. With few senior leaders coming from a marketing background, marketing is often seen as a cost rather than a growth driver. This lack of alignment can limit effectiveness and undermine long-term impact.



Madeleine Barnes, Director at Robert Half, comments:



“At a time when every pound is under scrutiny, it is understandable that businesses are cautious, but this is a defining moment. Companies are now realising they cannot afford to sit back and wait for the tide to turn, as those who invest in marketing during periods of uncertainty are the ones that recover faster and outperform their competitors.



“Crucially, though, the nature of marketing itself has also changed drastically in a very short time frame. Legacy strategies and structures are no longer fit for purpose, and marketing now needs to be more commercially focused, more accountable and more closely aligned with business outcomes. That is where fractional CMOs can play a crucial role in bringing such expertise at speed. Their value is not in managing day-to-day delivery, but in stepping in with a clear mandate to assess, reshape, and, where needed, reinvent the marketing function. They bring the strategic clarity that many businesses are currently missing.



“We are at a tipping point. Budgets may still be tight, but the need for action is immediate. Businesses that continue to hold back risk losing ground. Now is the time to invest, rethink and use marketing as a driver of growth, not something to scale back.”



ENDS



Press contact:



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705





About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en