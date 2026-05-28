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28 May 2026, London

The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2026 winners and finalists have been revealed at an awards ceremony on Thursday 28 May at Samsung KX, in King’s Cross, London.

More than 3,500 images were entered into the competition’s eight categories, with submissions celebrating destinations, people, cultures and wildlife from around the world through exceptional storytelling and technical creativity. Two new categories were introduced in 2026: Aerial, showcasing drone photography, and Rising Star, spotlighting photographers aged 18 to 25, reflecting the growing popularity of aerial imagery and a commitment to supporting emerging young talent.

The judging panel — made up of internationally renowned photographers alongside members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) editorial and design teams — praised the exceptional standard of entries, noting the wide range of styles, perspectives and stories represented throughout the competition.

This year’s Grand Prize winner, Edward Hasler, will receive an 11-day photographer’s dream trip to British Columbia, Canada, courtesy of Journeyscape. The prize offers the chance to explore some of Canada’s most spectacular landscapes and wildlife-rich environments, while capturing unforgettable images along the way.

Ben Rowe, senior picture editor for National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “The winning images make up a stunning group of photographs, offering unique perspectives on life around the world, from abstract landscapes and street food to busy city life and quiet, intimate moments. It’s a collection that inspires a desire to travel.”

The images will be on display from 28 May to 12 July across Granary Square and the surrounding area of King’s Cross, transforming the destination into an open-air gallery showcasing some of the most captivating work from this year’s competition.

Now in its 15th year, the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition, sponsored by Hahnemühle and King’s Cross, has become a leading platform for emerging and established photographers from the UK and Ireland, offering a national stage to share their work with a wider audience. The competition continues to celebrate photography that captures the spirit of travel and discovery.


Winners and finalists for 2026

Urban

Winner: Somdutt Prasad

Highly Commended: Callum Alexander Liddle

Runners-up: Matthew Ingham-Dempster and Sean Mark Dagnall



People

Winner: Nurettin Boydak

Highly Commended: Ashleigh Benn

Runners-up: Alice Rosano and Luisa Dicicilia



Landscape

Winner: James Campbell

Highly Commended: Ryszard Lomnicki

Runners-up: Lena Drapella and Timothy Burgess



Wildlife

Winner: Felix Belloin

Highly Commended: Cam Parfitt

Runners-up: Matt Porteous and Cheryl Michie



Food

Winner: Zaeem Jafri

Highly Commended: Edward Hasler

Runners-up: Giulia Verdinelli and Jadene Carey



Aerial

Winner: Edward Hasler

Highly Commended: Bingqian Gao

Runners-up: Pawel Zygmunt and Tony Anh Tung Pham



Rising Star

Winner: Vaishu Gomthy Alwarappan

Highly Commended: Lucas James Leal Martin

Runners-up: Lucy O’Mahoney and Harry Ho Zi Le



Portfolio

Winner: Ben Pipe

Highly Commended: Fred Forse

Runners-up: Tamara Mitchell and Julia Caira



Grand Prize winner

Edward Hasler





Event details: National Geographic Traveller (UK) 2026 Photography Exhibition

Date:  28 May-12 July

Time: Open 24/7

Location: Granary Square and surrounds, King’s Cross

Price: Free


Winners revealed: National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition



Website: nationalgeographic.com/travel

Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

X: x.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/natgeotraveluk

TikTok: tiktok.com/@natgeotraveluk


National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



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Notes

The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition was launched in 2011. This year it covers eight categories including: Urban, People, Landscape, Wildlife, Food, Aerial, Rising Star and Portfolio. Sponsors include Hahnemühle and King’s Cross.

National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. It has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year.
nationalgeographic.com/travel

For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, on the National Geographic app or visit us at Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok. 





CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk


For sales enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

sales@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Glen Mutel, managing editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Amanda Canning, deputy editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

amanda.canning@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk


Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder
+44 (0) 20 7253 9909
anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk

This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of APL Media (Absolute Publishing) in the following categories: Leisure & Hobbies, Travel, Media & Marketing, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.