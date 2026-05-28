28 May 2026, London



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2026 winners and finalists have been revealed at an awards ceremony on Thursday 28 May at Samsung KX, in King’s Cross, London.



More than 3,500 images were entered into the competition’s eight categories, with submissions celebrating destinations, people, cultures and wildlife from around the world through exceptional storytelling and technical creativity. Two new categories were introduced in 2026: Aerial, showcasing drone photography, and Rising Star, spotlighting photographers aged 18 to 25, reflecting the growing popularity of aerial imagery and a commitment to supporting emerging young talent.



The judging panel — made up of internationally renowned photographers alongside members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) editorial and design teams — praised the exceptional standard of entries, noting the wide range of styles, perspectives and stories represented throughout the competition.



This year’s Grand Prize winner, Edward Hasler, will receive an 11-day photographer’s dream trip to British Columbia, Canada, courtesy of Journeyscape. The prize offers the chance to explore some of Canada’s most spectacular landscapes and wildlife-rich environments, while capturing unforgettable images along the way.



Ben Rowe, senior picture editor for National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “The winning images make up a stunning group of photographs, offering unique perspectives on life around the world, from abstract landscapes and street food to busy city life and quiet, intimate moments. It’s a collection that inspires a desire to travel.”



The images will be on display from 28 May to 12 July across Granary Square and the surrounding area of King’s Cross, transforming the destination into an open-air gallery showcasing some of the most captivating work from this year’s competition.



Now in its 15th year, the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition, sponsored by Hahnemühle and King’s Cross, has become a leading platform for emerging and established photographers from the UK and Ireland, offering a national stage to share their work with a wider audience. The competition continues to celebrate photography that captures the spirit of travel and discovery.





Winners and finalists for 2026



Urban



Winner: Somdutt Prasad



Highly Commended: Callum Alexander Liddle



Runners-up: Matthew Ingham-Dempster and Sean Mark Dagnall







People



Winner: Nurettin Boydak



Highly Commended: Ashleigh Benn



Runners-up: Alice Rosano and Luisa Dicicilia







Landscape



Winner: James Campbell



Highly Commended: Ryszard Lomnicki



Runners-up: Lena Drapella and Timothy Burgess







Wildlife



Winner: Felix Belloin



Highly Commended: Cam Parfitt



Runners-up: Matt Porteous and Cheryl Michie







Food



Winner: Zaeem Jafri



Highly Commended: Edward Hasler



Runners-up: Giulia Verdinelli and Jadene Carey







Aerial



Winner: Edward Hasler



Highly Commended: Bingqian Gao



Runners-up: Pawel Zygmunt and Tony Anh Tung Pham







Rising Star



Winner: Vaishu Gomthy Alwarappan



Highly Commended: Lucas James Leal Martin



Runners-up: Lucy O’Mahoney and Harry Ho Zi Le







Portfolio



Winner: Ben Pipe



Highly Commended: Fred Forse



Runners-up: Tamara Mitchell and Julia Caira







Grand Prize winner



Edward Hasler











Event details: National Geographic Traveller (UK) 2026 Photography Exhibition



Date: 28 May-12 July



Time: Open 24/7



Location: Granary Square and surrounds, King’s Cross



Price: Free





Winners revealed: National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition







Website: nationalgeographic.com/travel



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Notes



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition was launched in 2011. This year it covers eight categories including: Urban, People, Landscape, Wildlife, Food, Aerial, Rising Star and Portfolio. Sponsors include Hahnemühle and King’s Cross.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. It has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year.

nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, on the National Geographic app or visit us at Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.











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