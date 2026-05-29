29 May 2026, London



This summer, the winning images from the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition 2026 will be on display in the heart of London. Between 28 May and 12 July, King’s Cross will be transformed into an open-air gallery, exhibiting the most captivating pieces of work from this year’s shortlist at Granary Square and its surrounds.



Showcasing the winning images in all eight categories — Urban, People, Landscape, Wildlife, Food, Aerial, Rising Star and Portfolio — this inaugural public exhibition offers the opportunity to experience the magazine’s spectacular photography up close, for a limited time only.



Since its launch in 2011, the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition, sponsored by Hahnemühle and King’s Cross, has highlighted the value of visual storytelling — and 2026 was no exception. This year’s winners stood out for their distinct perspectives, keenness to see things differently and determination to document stories from around the world.



Ben Rowe, senior picture editor for National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “It’s been a real pleasure to follow the entire journey of the photo competition. The introduction of two new categories — Rising Star and Aerial — has elevated this year’s competition, and I’m excited to share these outstanding photographs with the public at our exhibition in King’s Cross.”



The winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Thursday 28 May at Samsung KX, a contemporary immersive experience space.



Event details: National Geographic Traveller (UK) 2026 Photography Exhibition



Date: 28 May-12 July

Time: Open 24/7

Location: Granary Square, King’s Cross

Price: Free



Winners of the competition can be found here: Winners revealed: National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition





Website: News, features and more: nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

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National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





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Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition was launched in 2011. This year it covers eight categories including: Urban, People, Landscape, Wildlife, Food, Aerial, Rising Star and Portfolio.

Sponsors include Hahnemühle and King’s Cross.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. It has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us at Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







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