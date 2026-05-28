- Demand for AI skills rapidly rises, driven by an 81% increase in AI Engineer roles and 80% growth in AI Product Manager positions.

- Hiring for transformation and leadership roles is growing, with demand for Digital Transformation Managers increasing by 29%.

- Broader technology demand remains strong, with Data Analytics and Cloud and Infrastructure roles totalling over 16,800 jobs across the United Kingdom in Q1 2026.

- Business services, IT and manufacturing sectors led hiring for data analytics, business intelligence, and cloud infrastructure roles, followed by public services/non-profit and retail trade.

- The strongest demand for AI roles is concentrated in London and Manchester, where 47% of AI jobs are staffed.







Demand for specialist technology talent is continuing to accelerate as businesses increase investment in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. That’s according to global talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half.







The firm’s latest proprietary job posting database reveals significant growth in hiring for AI-focused roles between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026. Demand for AI Engineer roles and AI Product Managers has surged by 81% and 80%, respectively, while demand for Data Governance Managers has increased by 79%.







While demand for Machine Learning Engineers has grown at a more moderate 24%, the data suggests that hiring is expanding across the broader AI ecosystem, from technical delivery to strategic oversight. This reflects a more mature approach to AI adoption, with businesses building structured capabilities rather than isolated use cases.







Beyond AI, organisations are continuing to prioritise data-led performance and infrastructure modernisation. Cloud and Infrastructure, Business Intelligence and Data Analytics roles made up over 16,800 job postings in Q1 2026. This trend highlights the importance of strong data foundations and scalable systems to support ongoing digital transformation.







The sustained growth across both AI and core technology functions indicates that businesses are taking a long-term approach to capability building, investing in talent that can deliver both immediate impact and future innovation.







Craig Freedberg, Regional Director at Robert Half, commented:







“Demand for AI and transformation talent is accelerating as businesses move from exploration to implementation. What we are seeing now is a shift towards a more structured investment in talent, with companies hiring not only technical specialists but also leaders who can embed AI into wider business strategy. At the same time, the continued growth in data and cloud roles underlines that AI success depends on having the right foundations in place. Businesses are recognising that to unlock the full value of emerging technologies, they need the right mix of skills across data, infrastructure and leadership.”



ENDS





About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en



About the research



Role demand insights are based on a Robert Half analysis of over 256,800 technology and IT job postings across the United Kingdom from January 1st 2025, to March 31st 2026, provided by Textkernel.



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