Love Island star Dejon Noel-Williams has bagged a new job he says is inspiring him to see more good in the world.



The personal trainer, 27, has joined the judging panel for this year’s Multicultural Business and Community Awards.



It comes after he shared an emotional clip where he worryingly said he didn’t want to be here anymore.

Taking to TikTok, a tearful Dejon said: “For a long time I’ve been feeling like this, that I don’t want to be here no more.

“Hate, racist comments, trolls for nearly a year straight.”

“If I smile in public, but I most definitely don’t want to leave my house,” he said before covering his face and breaking down in tears.

Now he says his new role has given him a renewed sense of purpose. “I’m really looking forward to the awards. It’s an honour to be part of something that celebrates people who are making a real difference,” he said. “I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity to be a judge. It means a lot to be trusted with a role like this.”



Dejon said the calibre of this year’s entrants had made a deep impression on him. “The entrants have honestly humbled me. Their achievements, resilience, and the impact they’re having in diverse communities are phenomenal.” He added the role has helped him channel energy into something uplifting. “It feels great to have such a positive focus. The awards shine a light on kindness, strength, and community and that’s something I’m proud to be part of.”



He also expressed admiration for nominees working in mental health support and advocacy. “I empathise with anyone who has battled emotional health challenges. I admire those who support others through those struggles and campaign for more awareness. Their work is vital.”



Reflecting on his role, Dejon said he hopes his involvement will help shine a light on people who deserve recognition. “Being in a position where I can help highlight their accomplishments is a real privilege. If my involvement helps even one person feel seen or valued, then it’s worth it.”



MBCC founder Zoe Bennett BEM praised Dejon’s openness and said his involvement sends a powerful message. “I’m incredibly proud of Dejon,” she said. “Speaking up about emotional health wobbles takes real courage, and it reminds others that they’re not alone. His honesty, strength and compassion make him exactly the kind of judge who understands the heart of these awards.” She added: “When public figures speak openly, it helps break stigma. Dejon’s voice will mean a lot to people who are struggling.”



Dejon joins a high profile judging panel featuring well known names from across culture, media and public life, including legendary businessman Levi Roots, reggae star Apache Indian, Sharon Thompson (former Deputy Mayor of Birmingham,), radio presenter Danielle Broadbent, Davina Williamson of Forbes Family Group, Ella McCrystal, psychotherapist, Imran Savas of Tape UK, Gogglebox favourite Meesh Nicole, The FA’s Dal Singh Darroch, Jonathan Townsend of The King’s Trust, musician Errol Reid, Smooth Radio’s Angie Greaves, Patrick Craven of City & Guilds and EastEnders veteran Nicholas Bailey.



Founded in 2016, the MBCC Awards have honoured major British figures including Annie Lennox, Sir Lenny Henry, Sir Trevor McDonald, Alison Hammond, Vanessa Feltz, Rudolph Walker and Beverley Knight, alongside hundreds of grassroots heroes nationwide. This year’s ceremony is on Saturday, November 28 at the Hilton Metropole Hotel, Birmingham.



ENDS



More information: Linda Aitchison Linda@nurturemedis.co.uk 07867 420803