Operated by GlobalCommerce Foundation (GCF), the VTEX Alumni program is born

as a club of leaders who have been part of VTEX’s history and who continue to act as

ambassadors and amplify the company’s impact beyond its boundaries.

. The VTEX Alumni program, the official network of former

VTEXers, held its public launch at VTEX Day during a special moment on the main stage,

led by Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and Co-CEO of VTEX, and Marcos Pueyrredon,

President of the VTEX Alumni Program and co-founder of VTEX.

The launch marked the beginning of a new stage for a community that already existed in

practice: people who contributed to building VTEX’s history and who today continue to

generate value for companies, ventures, funds, institutions, communities, and projects

across different markets.

Under the motto “Once VTEX, Always VTEX,” the VTEX Alumni program was created to

transform this shared history into a platform for connection, recognition, learning,

collaboration, and impact.

The initiative was presented at VTEX Day as the moment when the network becomes visible

to the ecosystem, introduces its first stage, and opens a new conversation with former

VTEXers, leaders, and allies. The program already brings together 59 members across 8

countries: profiles with distinguished trajectories across different stages of VTEX’s history,

selected for their contribution and their ability to continue generating value for the future of

commerce and technology.

During the ceremony, VTEX Alumni program members in attendance received a symbolic

recognition, consisting of a diploma and a personalized letter, in a gesture designed to

celebrate memory, belonging, and legacy. The moment sought to make visible a central idea:

some stories do not end when the role or place from which one contributes changes; they

continue when they become a community.

“VTEX was built by people who contributed intelligence, energy, courage, and heart at

every stage of the company. Some remain within VTEX and others are building new

paths, but all of them are part of who we are as a company. VTEX Alumni is a way to

recognize that history and, at the same time, open a new chapter of collaboration,”

said Mariano Gomide de Faria, Founder and Co-CEO of VTEX.

The network is structured as a curated community, with clear criteria, purpose, and an

evolving value proposition. Its objective is to connect those who helped build VTEX, create

opportunities for networking, visibility, mentorship, learning, and collaboration, and

strengthen an ecosystem of talent and experience that continues to impact digital commerce

and the technology sector on a global scale.

“A network does not exist simply because it has names on a list. A network exists

when it gains faces, stories, trust, and shared purpose. VTEX Alumni was created to

care for the legacy, but above all, to transform it into the future: into new

conversations, new opportunities, and new ways to keep building together,” said

Marcos Pueyrredon, President of VTEX Alumni and co-founder of VTEX.

The launch also represents the first public milestone of a broader community and ecosystem

agenda promoted with the support of Global Commerce Foundation, which acts as an

enabling platform to provide continuity, narrative, and articulation to initiatives that strengthen

unified commerce, talent development, and collaboration among leaders, companies, and

institutions connected to the global commerce industry.

As part of this initial stage, VTEX Alumni will progressively activate new layers of community,

benefits, and participation. The official website already provides information about the

network, its members, and events — including the Alumni Convention — as well as ways to

participate, apply, or nominate relevant profiles.

The public launch at VTEX Day confirms a simple and powerful vision: VTEX’s history does

not belong only to the past. It lives in the people who built it, in the companies they lead

today, in the communities they empower, and in the opportunities they can still create.

Once VTEX, Always VTEX.

About VTEX Alumni

The VTEX Alumni program is the official network for former VTEXers. Operated by Global

Commerce Foundation, it was created to keep alive the community that helped build VTEX

and to open new opportunities for connection, learning, visibility, collaboration, and impact.

The network begins its public stage in 2026 with an evolving value proposition designed to

connect experience, community, and opportunity.

More information: https://www.alumni.vtex.com/

About GlobalCommerce Foundation

GlobalCommerce Foundation is a platform for articulation, community, and collaboration

focused on strengthening the global commerce ecosystem. It promotes initiatives that

connect leaders, companies, talent, and institutions to advance knowledge, best practices,

capability development, and new forms of collaboration around unified commerce and the

digital economy.

More information: https://globalcommerce.foundation/

More Information and Contact Details

Marcos Pueyrredon

marcos@alumni.vtex.com

WhatsApp: +54 9 11 5408 0984