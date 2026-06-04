ESSEC launches “squads” in the Master in Management program to foster a sense of belonging and make diversity management a driving force for future leaders



Cergy, France - June 3rd, 2026 - ESSEC Business School has unveiled its transformed flagship program, the Master in Management. These enhancements are aligned with the institution’s Transcend strategy for 2024-2028, which aims to nurture “future-fit” leaders by equipping them with a cross-functional skillset and an understanding of key societal challenges, be they geopolitical, technological, or environmental. These major changes rethink the student experience by putting multiculturalism and community spirit at the heart of the pedagogical model.



Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC, says, “With Transcend, we do not just adapt to change - we want to lead the change ourselves. The updates in our Master in Management program reflect our drive to couple our academic excellence with relevant experience for the business world. By instilling a skills-based approach rooted in collaboration and connecting students to top international networks, we empower our graduates to enter the job market with an exceptional level of professional maturity.”



The “squad”: a diversity incubator to train managers ready to tackle future challenges



The biggest change to the program lies in student integration. From September 2026, all students will be placed in “squads” from the beginning of their program. These cohorts, with around 40 students each, are designed to be diversity incubators, with each squad home to a blend of nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds. With this initiative, ESSEC recreates the complexity and richness of multicultural teams that students will experience in their future careers, preparing them for professional success.



Students will share new experiences, dedicated activities, and specific responsibilities with their squads. This model encourages peer learning, builds interpersonal skills, and fosters school spirit. By learning to integrate different viewpoints to solve complex problems, students will learn that their diverse backgrounds and experiences contribute to organizational performance.



Wilfried Sand, Academic Director of the Master in Management explains, “With the squads, we are not just teaching management: we are empowering our students to experience multiculturalism and shared responsibility from their very first day.”



To reinforce this sense of community, ESSEC is now aligning the academic calendars for all incoming profiles, whether they come from French preparatory classes or other academic backgrounds. By synchronizing the calendar, all students will take core courses together during their first two trimesters and experience the start to their studies as a solid unit.



During the remainder of the Master’s program, students will have the flexibility to personalize their path (choosing academic chairs, pathways, or dual degrees) in a way that aligns with their career goals and interests. Students will benefit from a strong team spirit developed through their squads, enabling them to seamlessly integrate the

workforce with their advanced management skills.



A transdisciplinary, international outlook



The program integrates major global transformations into the academic curriculum and offers international opportunities. ESSEC will draw on the expertise of its four strategic institutes (on AI and society, entrepreneurship and innovation, geopolitics and business, and sustainability and social change) to ensure that students have a global perspective on current challenges. For example, all students will take part in a mandatory seminar entitled The Future of Business. This seminar is designed to be an immersive experience that will empower students to understand the transformations redefining the economy and companies. Students will learn how to make technology like AI an ethical strategic lever that can drive value creation for businesses and society.



The ESSEC community operates on a global scale, with hubs in strategic locations in London, New York, and Mumbai. ESSEC Master in Management students have international academic opportunities via exchange programs, dual degrees, and internships, giving students a global perspective on international business dynamics. This international outlook is supported by a network of dual degrees and international partnerships with prestigious universities worldwide, giving students access to new perspectives to develop a multicultural leadership strategy. ESSEC has partnerships with top-tier institutions such as Yale School of Management, MIT Sloan School of Management, and Smith School of Business at Queen’s University, connecting ESSEC’s squads with the best international academic networks.



Press contacts



Julia Smith, International Press Relations Officer - 01 34 43 98 25 - smith@essec.edu



Marie Caroline Saro, Communications Manager - 06 99 09 82 25 - saro@essec.edu



About ESSEC Business School



ESSEC Business School has been a prestigious institution for higher learning since its foundation in 1907, set apart by its humanist approach. In light of current and future economic, environmental, social and geopolitical challenges, ESSEC is committed to transforming its teaching, research, and campuses to train inclusive, influential and multicultural leaders.



With 8 534 students in pre-experience programs and 5000 participants in executive education across four campuses in Cergy, La Défense, Rabat and Singapore, ESSEC offers programs recognized as some of the best in the world. ESSEC’s exceptional faculty, composed of 171 professors and 26 emeritus professors, 240 partnerships with prestigious international universities and an alumni network of over 79 000 members, showcases ESSEC’s commitment to excellence and academic innovation.



For more information, please visit www.essec.edu.