26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul26



With South Korean culture radiating around the world, National Geographic Traveller (UK) is inviting readers to explore the East Asian nation up-close.



The so-called hallyu, or Korean Wave, may have rippled across the ocean and onto international screens, plates and playlists in the early 2010s, but for many that influx of cutting-edge culture sparked an urge to experience it right at the source, with tourism numbers surpassing 18.5 million arrivals in 2025. Now, there’s even more reason to uncover South Korea in all its complexity, with an extension to its high-speed rail network allowing visitors to effortlessly knit together the emerald-green mountains, eccentric art museums and medieval folk villages between Seoul and Busan. Unlock an in-depth guide to all this and more in the latest issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands now.



The July/August issue also includes a special feature dedicated to the winning images from the 2026 National Geographic Traveller (UK) Photography Competition, sponsored by Hahnemühle and King’s Cross — a celebration of people, cultures and wildlife from around the world. The images are also available to be seen in an open-air exhibition, spanning London’s Granary Square and beyond (28 May to 12 July).





Don’t miss:



Malawi: In this biodiverse corner of Southern Africa, conservation projects are preserving the landscape while protecting local life



Malta: Tracing the nation’s myths and monsters, from the Valletta Vampire to serpents and shape-shifting ghosts



Copenhagen: In search of the good life in the Danish capital, regularly named among the world’s happiest places to live



Cornwall: This coastal powerhouse is home to expert craftspeople, including a woodturner on Bodmin Moor and sea-glass jeweller in Falmouth



Food Experiences: Eight hands-on trips around Europe that delve into star ingredients, traditional recipes and local culinary culture



Julian Alps: Take a tour through the ruggedly beautiful mountain range in Slovenia



Istanbul: A journey around the Turkish capital in search of its signature, sugar-dusted sweet



Barcelona: The Spanish city’s best sleeps for rooftop views, local buzz and art nouveau architecture



Bangkok: Whether at a humble street food stall or fine-dining restaurant, any meal in the Thai capital is an exhilarating experience







The Edit: introducing the coolest swimming spot in Paris; the openings, new experiences and seasonal



events on our radar; eccentric festivities to experience this summer; a bookworm’s guide to cafes, museums and reading nooks in Kraków; the best bites in Sydney according to a local chef; on the trail of Beatrix Potter in the Lake District; riding waves at Edinburgh’s Lost Shore Surf Resort; a taste of local life in Nashville; and a journey into the twilight world of dusking.



Special Interest: Jamie Lafferty on his quest to see all 18 of the world’s penguin species



In Focus: See the winning entries from this year’s Photography Competition



Expert Traveller: The West African nation of Ghana is our One to Watch this month; The Lowdown explores how heatwaves are changing travel; Kit List returns with essential equipment for beach trips; The Story Behind picks its way through the history of Provence’s lavender fields; How To offers up an ethical guide to haggling; and Great Little Place sees National Geographic Traveller (UK) readers pick their favourite haunts around the world. Finally, author, chef and TV presenter Antoni Porowski shares his most memorable journeys in My Travels.





PLUS: Win a three-night stay in the heart of London natgeotv.com/uk/competitions



For a 26-page digital sample of the Jul/Aug issue, visit magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/jul26





National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £6.25, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Find out more at nationalgeographic.com/travel



Current subscription offer: Get five issues for £25

checkout.natgeotraveller.co.uk/offers



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National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





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Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.





CONTACT:



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Glen Mutel, managing editor

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Amanda Canning, deputy editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

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Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

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maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk





Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

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anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk