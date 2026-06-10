Cambrian Packaging, a UK supplier of rigid plastic packaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new barrier bucket range, an advanced packaging innovation designed to enhance product protection, improve operational efficiency and provide a more versatile, cost effective alternative to traditional tin containers.



The new range is being showcased at Surfex 2026 on Stand 400 and incorporates a specialist barrier liner applied to Cambrian’s existing range of tamper evident buckets.

The technology addresses a common industry challenge: maintaining product quality and packaging stability throughout extended storage periods. Between production and end use, often spanning several months, liquids, vapours, oxygen and UV rays can permeate standard polymer packaging, affecting both product integrity and mechanical performance.

Cambrian’s barrier buckets solve this issue through a fully welded internal barrier film that covers the entire interior of the bucket.

This technology prevents permeation in both directions, protecting the contents from external influences such as oxygen and UV light, while also safeguarding the packaging itself from solvent-based or reactive materials that can compromise bucket stability.

A Smarter Alternative to Tin Packaging

The barrier bucket range provides a compelling alternative to metal containers, offering both commercial and operational advantages.

Improved storage efficiency: Up to 748 barrier buckets per pallet, compared to just 322 metal buckets, representing a 132% increase in pallet capacity.

Lightweight design: Each bucket weighs 415g, compared to a 973g tin bucket, delivering a 57% weight reduction and helping to lower transport costs.

Reduced logistics footprint: A shipment of 24,684 barrier buckets can be transported on 33 pallets within a single truck, whereas the equivalent tin volume requires 77 pallets and three trucks.

No rust risk: Eliminates corrosion inside and out, ensuring product quality remains unaffected throughout storage and transport.

Universal compatibility: Suitable for both solvent-based and water-based products without requiring different coatings, allowing one SKU to be used across multiple product lines and simplifying stock management.

Enhanced Product Protection and Performance

Cambrian’s barrier buckets are engineered to deliver 360 degree product protection and improved usability.

Prevents permeation from oxygen, UV rays, moisture and chemicals.

Extends product shelf life and helps maintain product consistency.

Shaker approved for mixing and ready to sell without additional processing.

Durable design resists pressure and vibration without leakage.

Barrier-specific lid helps prevent film build-up, reducing product wastage and the potential for costly recalls.



Flexible, Sustainable Solutions

Available in 2.5L, 5L and 10L sizes, the barrier bucket range can be supplied in both virgin plastic and 100% post consumer recycled (PCR) material. Cambrian also offers in-mould labelling (IML) for a fully integrated finish that removes the need for additional manual labelling.

With low minimum order quantities, the range supports product trials and new launches with reduced upfront investment and lower inventory risk.

The new range is available for delivery across the UK, with lead times dependent on product specification and order volume. It is suited to a wide range of applications including paints, water and solvent-based coatings, carpet adhesives, inks, construction materials, road repair products and selected food applications such as fruit fillings.



Cambrian continues to prioritise environmental responsibility. The barrier bucket range can help reduce transport-related emissions through its lighter weight and increased pallet efficiency when compared to traditional tin packaging.



The barrier technology can also be applied to buckets manufactured using 100% PCR material, helping businesses reduce Plastic Packaging Tax liability while supporting wider sustainability objectives.



Managing Director Adair Simpson comments:



“We’re excited to be launching our new barrier buckets. The innovative technology will be a game changer for markets that have traditionally relied on tin. Whilst tin packaging has its place, it can often be a challenge in terms of recyclability and the added costs involved with its weight and storage capabilities.



Providing our customers with the best possible packaging options is always our priority, and we’re excited to offer brands a more sustainable, cost-effective solution. This innovation not only benefits business operations but also extends product shelf life and delivers a better experience for end users.”



More information about Cambrian Packaging's Barrier Bucket range can be found at:https://cambrianpackaging.co.uk/barrier-bucket





To learn more about Cambrian Packaging and its range of rigid plastic packaging solutions, visit:

Cambrian Packaging - https://cambrianpackaging.co.uk/



Alternatively, contact Cambrian Packaging on 01686 611 360 or sales@cambrianpackaging.co.uk.