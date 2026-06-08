- Total UK job postings for professional roles exceeded 56,400 in May, rising 7% month on month, marking a second consecutive increase.

- Growth is being driven by demand for highly skilled roles across finance and technology.

- Business services and manufacturing are driving finance hiring, with job postings up 24% and 26% respectively.

- Demand for senior and specialist tech roles is accelerating, with Senior Business Analyst roles up 57% and Lead Engineer roles rising 36%.

- London and Manchester both report 5% increase in job postings month-on-month.





Demand for highly skilled professionals is showing renewed momentum across the UK, as employers increase investment in business-critical roles. That’s according to global talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half.







The firm’s latest proprietary job posting database revealed that professional role postings exceeded 56,400 in May, up 7% month-on-month. This marks the second consecutive monthly increase and brings hiring levels close to the highs seen in January 2026.







Finance & accounting and technology demand bolstered in May







According to the data, this demand is being driven by hiring for core positions across the finance and accounting and technology remits.







Within finance, hiring is strengthening for Credit Controller roles, increasing by 19%, and Finance Director postings, rising by 20%. This reflects a growing focus on financial governance, performance and strategic oversight.







Looking across sectors, finance and accounting hiring has been bolstered by sectors that support operational delivery and long-term growth. Business services saw a 24% month-on-month rise in job postings for finance and accounting roles, while demand from the manufacturing sector for the same positions increased by 26%. Core roles such as Accounts Assistant, Finance Manager and Tax Manager also continue to lead hiring volumes.







Technology hiring is expanding in parallel, particularly in roles linked to digital transformation and innovation. IT roles rose to 1,100 postings, up 12% month-on-month, with the strongest growth noted in specialist positions. Senior Business Analyst roles increased by 57% month-on-month, while Lead Engineer roles rose by 36%. These trends indicate a clear focus on the delivery and implementation of complex projects.







Manchester and London see strong growth







The data also revealed that while London continues to dominate hiring activity, with 10,600 roles recorded in May, a 5% increase on the previous month, Manchester is also showing signs of optimism. The northern city also reported a 5% uptick in job postings for highly skilled roles between April and May.







Matt Weston Senior Managing Director, UK & Ireland at Robert Half, commented:







“Following a gradual start to the year, there are emerging indications of increasing activity in the UK jobs market. Employers are focusing on the roles that matter most to business performance, particularly in finance and technology, where demand is being driven by the need for stronger governance, cost control and digital delivery.







“Businesses are making targeted investments in high-impact, specialist roles that support resilience and long-term growth. This reflects a more deliberate and strategic approach to hiring as organisations prioritise skills that can drive value and stability in an evolving market landscape. If this trend continues, it could signal a more sustained recovery in professional hiring over the coming months.”







ENDS







Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705











About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en







About the research







Role demand insights are based on a Robert Half analysis of over 1,407,000 job postings across the United Kingdom from June 1st 2024, to May 31st 2026, provided by Textkernel. This proprietary database includes professional jobs across the finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support fields.