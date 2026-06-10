New global data reveals a shift from pre-employment checks to full workforce lifecycle monitoring



Employers are rapidly moving away from one-off pre-employment screening towards continuous workforce monitoring, as rising fraud risks and declining trust reshape hiring practices.







New data from First Advantage’s 2026 Global Workforce Trends Report reveals that screening is becoming a core, ongoing requirement across the entire employee lifecycle, rather than a single checkpoint at the point of hire.







According to the research, risk mitigation ranks as the most important component of background screening across all industries and regions, with nearly nine in ten hiring professionals (89%) planning to introduce additional screening and identity verification tools within the next two years. This data reflects growing concern around candidate misrepresentation, identity fraud, and workforce risk.







However, this shift is not limited to new recruits, with employers increasingly recognising the growing risks in their current workforces. More than four in five CHROs (82%) say their businesses are conducting rescreening or continuous workforce monitoring, signalling a move towards more proactive and sustained risk management.







This evolution comes as trust across the hiring process is placed under increasing strain. Employers are facing higher levels of candidate fraud, while job seekers are becoming more cautious about the legitimacy of roles and employers.







Rolf Bezemer, General Manager International at First Advantage, commented:







“Screening is no longer a one-time event. What we are seeing is a fundamental shift towards ongoing verification throughout the employee lifecycle. Employers are recognising that risk does not stop once someone is hired. The findings of the First Advantage’s 2026 Global Workforce Trends Report highlight a broader reset in how trust is established and maintained in the workplace. With both employers and job seekers more alert to potential risks, screening is increasingly seen as a shared priority rather than a back-office compliance exercise.”







“As fraud becomes more sophisticated and trust may become harder to establish, businesses may consider how they continually screen, mitigate the risks to protect their workforce. At the same time, this has to be balanced with maintaining a positive and transparent experience for employees and candidates.”







Ends



About the research



The full 2026 Global Workforce Trends Report draws on insights from more than 5,000 hiring leaders and candidates globally and explores how organisations are responding to rising fraud risks through expanded screening, identity verification, and ongoing workforce monitoring.



About First Advantage



First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company providing end-to-end identity verification, background screening, and workforce risk solutions. Supporting more than 80,000 customers worldwide, First Advantage helps organisations hire with confidence, mitigate risk, and build trusted workforces across the entire employee lifecycle.



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