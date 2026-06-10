This collaboration helps global payroll customers reduce implementation timelines, simplify onboarding, and accelerate time to payroll validation.



Strada, a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, and datascalehr, the context layer for global HCM data, today announce a strategic agreement that will empower customers to accelerate global payroll implementation times, reduce manual effort and simplify onboarding across complex international workforces through the use of AI.



Through the collaboration, Strada is integrating datascalehr’s technology into its global payroll implementation approach through the integrated AI solution, helping customers accelerate onboarding, simplify data mapping, and reduce the complexity traditionally associated with multinational payroll deployments.



Traditionally, global payroll deployments have involved lengthy data preparation, mapping exercises, and manual validation processes that can slow onboarding and increase complexity for customers. Together, Strada and datascalehr are streamlining that process using AI-assisted mapping and payroll validation capabilities that help organisations move more quickly from onboarding to validated payroll outcomes.



Within this approach, AI is applied as an augmentation layer to accelerate payroll implementation. Human oversight is included at key decision points to ensure quality and regulatory compliance, including in the EU. Customer data is fully protected within secure Strada and datascalehr environments and is never used to train underlying AI models. This approach maintains confidentiality while enabling scalable, AI-assisted outcomes.



Early customer deployments have already demonstrated measurable impact, including:

• Implementation timelines reduced by up to 70%

• Reduced customer effort during onboarding and data preparation

• Faster identification and resolution of data quality issues

• Increased automation and mapping accuracy across repeat integrations



For multinational organisations, this represents a more streamlined and outcome-focused implementation experience. Instead of managing extensive mapping specifications and technical documentation, customers can focus on validating real payroll outputs while Strada and datascalehr manage mapping and normalisation activities behind the scenes.



Scott Georgia, VP Global Payroll Implementations, Strada comments:



“Global payroll deployments have traditionally required significant manual effort, regardless of organisational size or country complexity. Data preparation and mapping also remain some of the biggest barriers to speed and scale. By partnering with datascalehr, we are helping customers accelerate deployments, reduce operational burden, and simplify onboarding across multinational payroll deployments.”



Jerome Gouvernel, CEO, datascalehr adds:



“Since my first days designing global payroll systems, I’ve been trying to remove the migration tax that every client pays on every implementation. With Strada, one of the most sophisticated teams in the industry, we are finally doing it”



The relationship reflects Strada’s continued investment in transforming the global payroll experience through technology, automation, and AI-enabled services.



ENDS



About datascalehr

datascalehr is the context layer for global HCM data, helping organisations normalise, structure, and manage workforce data across global HR and payroll systems. The platform supports integrations across more than 180 countries and enables faster, more scalable payroll and HCM deployments through AI-assisted mapping and contextual learning capabilities. www.datascalehr.com



About Strada

Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organisations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com



Media contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705