• Finance Director postings rise 20% month-on-month in May

• Credit Controller roles increase 19%

• Business services and manufacturing drive finance and accounting hiring, with demand up 24% and 26% respectively



Demand for finance professionals is gaining momentum across the UK, as employers prioritise performance, strategic oversight and financial governance. That is according to global talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half.



The firm’s latest proprietary job posting database reveals that hiring activity within finance and accounting is strengthening. Demand for leadership knowledge is rising, with Finance Director postings up 20% between April and May. Credit Controller roles also saw a notable month-on-month uplift of 19%.



Looking at hiring by job category, finance leadership positions recorded the strongest month-on-month growth, rising by 11%. This was followed by systems and projects accounting jobs, which increased by 9%, and financial and management accounting roles, up 4%.



Core finance positions continue to underpin overall hiring volumes. Accounts Assistant positions remain the most in demand, with 1,300 jobs posted, followed by Finance Manager roles at 1,150 and Tax Manager positions at 940. This highlights continued investment in both transactional and strategic finance capabilities.



Sector demand supports sustained finance hiring



According to the data, hiring within finance and accounting is being supported by sectors aligned with operational delivery and long-term business growth. Business services recorded a 24% month-on-month increase in job postings, while demand within manufacturing rose by 26%.



Phil Boden, Market Director at Robert Half comments:



“UK businesses are continuing to sharpen their focus on financial resilience, and that is clearly feeding through into hiring patterns. Demand is rising for finance leaders who can bring clarity, control and long-term direction in a complex market.



“We are also seeing particular growth in roles aligned to cash flow management and working capital. This reflects a pragmatic shift among employers. Firms are clearly prioritising visibility over finances and strengthening controls where it matters most.



“It’s clear that businesses are recognising just how critical finance teams are to business performance in today’s market. Employers are not just hiring to backfill roles. They are building capability that can help firms navigate change with confidence.”

ENDS



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705





About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en



About the research



Role demand insights are based on a Robert Half analysis of over 1,407,000 job postings across the United Kingdom from June 1st 2024, to May 31st 2026, provided by Textkernel. This proprietary database includes professional jobs across the finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support fields.