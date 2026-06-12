As an independent TMC, we take great pride in offering a genuinely personal service and building trusted relationships with our clients and partners

arrangeMY is proud to announce its nomination for the Small TMC Award at the Business Travel Awards Europe 2026, recognising the company’s continued commitment to service excellence, innovation and client partnership within the corporate travel sector.



The nomination marks another significant milestone for the independent travel management company, which has continued to grow its reputation for delivering highly personalised and responsive business travel solutions across the UK and internationally.



Known for its tailored approach to corporate travel, arrangeMY has built long-standing partnerships by combining hands-on account management with flexible, technology-enabled support. Its bespoke business travel management services are designed to help organisations navigate increasingly complex travel requirements while maintaining efficiency, traveller wellbeing and cost control.



The Business Travel Awards Europe celebrate outstanding achievement across the industry and remain one of the most respected accolades within the corporate travel calendar. To be recognised within the Small TMC category highlights arrangeMY’s dedication to delivering exceptional client experiences while continuing to evolve alongside the changing needs of modern business travel.



Over the past 12 months, the company has further expanded its specialist offering, including support for large-scale events, sports travel and complex itineraries through its dedicated group booking specialists. Alongside operational growth, arrangeMY has also continued investing in sustainable and responsible travel initiatives as part of its long-term business strategy.



“This nomination is a fantastic achievement for the entire team,” said Nick Scott, arrangeMY MD. “As an independent TMC, we take great pride in offering a genuinely personal service and building trusted relationships with our clients and partners. To receive recognition at this level is incredibly rewarding.”



The company has also continued sharing industry insights, company updates and travel trends through its dedicated news and insights hub, supporting clients with valuable guidance across the evolving business travel landscape.



arrangeMY extended its thanks to its clients, partners and suppliers for their ongoing support, adding that the nomination reflects the collective effort and commitment of the entire team.