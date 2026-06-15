An audience of aspiring and established photographers joined National Geographic Traveller (UK) on 9 June for The Masterclasses — a three-part online event that aimed to demonstrate how to become The Complete Travel Photographer.



Hosted by senior members of National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s editorial team, and sponsored by MPB, the sessions brought together seven of most experienced photographers currently working in travel, who guided viewers through subjects such as building a portfolio and shooting for social media.



The three sessions explored every stage of the photographic journey. They included



What an Editor Really Wants: Moderated by Ben Rowe, senior picture editor at National Geographic Traveller (UK) with presentations from Irjaliina Paavonpera and Lauryn Ishak.



Shooting for the Modern Media Landscape: Moderated by Berkok Yüksel, senior content strategist at National Geographic Traveller (UK), with presentations from Florian Kriechbaumer and Jessica Jungbauer.



Building the Right Kit for the Assignment: Moderated by Aisha Nazar, picture editor at National Geographic Traveller (UK), with presentations from Matt Dutile, Chris Gorman and Annapurna Mellor.



Attendees were also able to enjoy:



Practical guidance: sessions covered essential skills such as understanding what editors are looking for, tailoring work to social platforms and identifying the right equipment for the brief.



Interactive learning: attendees engaged directly with speakers in live Q&A segments, gaining personalised insights and advice.



Ongoing access: all participants will receive recordings of the sessions, so they can revisit the lessons and build on their learnings. These recordings will also be on sale to the general public from eventbrite.co.uk



The event attracted a record audience, with viewer numbers increasing by 253% compared with the previous event, underlining growing demand for expert-led photography education and industry insight.



The Complete Travel Photographer was the final instalment in a season of high-profile photography events from National Geographic Traveller (UK), which also encompassed the brand’s annual Photography Competition and an accompanying awards ceremony, held at the Samsung KX in King’s Cross in May, as well as the ongoing open-air Photography Competition Exhibition, which runs in Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross until 12 July.



Ben Rowe, senior picture editor at National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “What a fantastic evening of discussion and insight into the world of travel photography. We were treated to captivating work from an exceptional group of photographers, who shared stories, techniques and experiences behind their images. Their wealth of knowledge and experience really opened up the world of travel photography to our readers.”



For media enquiries, images or interviews with speakers, please contact:

events@natgeotraveller.co.uk



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



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CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Glen Mutel, managing editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Ben Rowe, senior picture editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

ben.rowe@aplmedia.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, chairman and co-founder

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk