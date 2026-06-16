Base Structures has launched a new website and brand identity designed to better showcase the collaboration and complexity behind its ambitious tensile architecture and specialist structures.



The refined brand and new digital platform brings together the company’s work with architects across public spaces, museums and cultural environments, highlighting the creative thinking, technical delivery and collaboration behind each project.



As the business has grown across these sectors, one of the key challenges has been clearly communicating the breadth of work. The new platform has been developed with a stronger emphasis on project storytelling, sector expertise and the creative and technical realities of delivering ambitious structures in challenging environments.



Alongside a refreshed visual identity, the website introduces a clearer tone, with emphasis on imagery and video, behind-the-scenes content and long-form project features. Projects featured on the platform include work across museum, exhibition and public-realm environments such as the Science Museum Winton Gallery, the University of Nottingham Castle Meadow Campus Roof Replacement and the JS Bach Auditorium in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects.



Rachel Winterton, Director at Base Structures: said:



“As Base Structures has evolved, we’ve worked hard to refine our portfolio to showcase our work as the world’s leading tensile architectural and art installation experts. Thanks to the flexibility of fabric structures, our expertise spans a variety of sectors and much of the work we do mixes creativity and delivery. This is often difficult to communicate clearly through a traditional portfolio website.



“This new platform gives us the opportunity to better showcase not just the finished structures, but the collaboration, creative thinking and problem-solving that goes into making some of our most complex projects happen.”



Working alongside design agency Mud, the collaboration allowed Base Structures to develop new ways of telling its story whilst implementing practical improvements including a new CMS system, clearer navigation, stronger SEO foundations and improved user journeys.



Matt Powell, Founder and Creative Director at Mud, said:



“In the discovery phase we were struck by the sheer nerve and creative ambition alive in the Base Structures team. The idea that ‘tension builds’ - found in the force that defines tensile fabric engineering, and in the moments of suspense as their large-scale structures are realised - became the core theme in their new visual identity. It captures what sets them apart - the interplay between dynamic forms and forces - that is absent from typical architectural responses."



This new brand and website launch forms part of a broader evolution for Base Structures as the company continues to expand its work across sectors, with a growing focus on collaborating with multiple teams on creative, ambitious and technically demanding projects.



ENDS



Note to editors



Base Structures is a Bristol-based specialist in tensile architecture, fabric structures and complex bespoke installations, working across architecture, infrastructure, public spaces, museums, exhibitions and cultural environments.



The company collaborates with architects, contractors, artists and cultural organisations to deliver ambitious structures and technically demanding projects across the UK and internationally.



The new Base Structures website and refined brand identity were developed in collaboration with Bristol design agency Mud



For further information, imagery or interview requests, please contact:



Jacob Little

jacobl@basestructures.com

07745618746

www.basestructures.com