UK organisations can now go live in weeks, not months







THE WOODLANDS, TX - 22 June 2026 - Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management, and a global SAP Gold Partner, today announced an expansion of its partnership with SAP. From today, Strada will deliver SAP SuccessFactors payroll solutions for UK mid-market organisations, bringing a simplified, cloud-native payroll solution to businesses with as few as 250 employees.







By delivering simplified, cloud-native payroll solutions designed for rapid deployment, UK organisations can go live in as little as 16 weeks on average, compared to the typical 6-9 months, therefore reducing complexity and improving operational efficiency.







As part of this expansion, Strada will resell, implement and support SAP SuccessFactors payroll solutions in the UK, combining SAP technology with its certified expertise and end-to-end services spanning implementation, application management and global payroll. This capability complements Strada’s broader payroll portfolio, enabling organisations to adopt the solution best aligned to their needs, and strengthens support for organisations that have standardised on SAP SuccessFactors as part of their wider HR strategy.







The solution includes end-to-end payroll automation, built-in AI-driven insights and alerts, seamless SAP integration across HR, time and finance, and embedded UK compliance with continuous regulatory updates. This approach enables growing organisations to simplify payroll operations while maintaining control, visibility and scalability as they grow.







“This expansion of our SAP partnership reflects growing demand for simpler, more agile payroll solutions in the mid-market. By combining the power of SAP SuccessFactors with our implementation and managed payroll services capabilities, we’re helping customers find a clear and lower-risk path to modernise payroll.” said Danny Temming, UKI and Northern Europe Market Leader at Strada.







ENDS







Notes to editors



SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.







About Strada



Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organisations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com







Media contact:



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705