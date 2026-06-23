This on-demand offering delivers elite, scalable blueprints that turn strategy into reality - minus the cost of a full-time hire.



London, 23rd June – Axians UK, a leading technology services provider, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Architecture as a Service (EAaaS). The new offering is designed to remove the silos between senior leadership and technical departments, replacing project-led decision-making with a unified, scalable blueprint for business growth.

Many organisations suffer from a "boardroom vision gap," where leaders focus on business outcomes, but technical teams build overly complex solutions that miss the mark. Axians’ EAaaS acts as the essential "glue," translating high-level business goals into realistic technical requirements.



Architecting the future

To steer businesses away from fragmented, unnecessary technology adoption, Axians UK introduces a formal “architecture layer.” While the high cost and scarcity of effective Enterprise Architects often hinder this strategic evolution, Axians’ "as a Service" model eliminates the need for a full-time, high-salary headcount. Instead, organisations gain flexible access to elite expertise to manage governance and maintain the "guard rails" of their digital estate.



Ian Parker, Enterprise Architect at Axians UK, explains:

“Without a professional architect, every technical solution looks different. It’s like building a street where every house uses different foundations and materials; eventually, it becomes impossible to manage or maintain. Our service introduces a standardised design. Whether your network is in London, New York or Singapore, the architecture remains consistent, scalable and easy to manage.”



Secure and sustainable by design

The service integrates modern business priorities, such as sustainability and cybersecurity, directly into the foundation of the network. Rather than "bolting on" security as a reactive measure, Axians UK employs a Secure by Design philosophy.



Dan Barton, Head of Consultancy at Axians UK, added:

“With this service we are providing a clear path forward for businesses operating in a complicated digital landscape. By ensuring the correct architectural approach right from the start, we ensure that as businesses operate and consume in increasingly open domains, they do so with a posture that is inherently secure. We enable you to move forward with confidence.”



The ROI of EAaaS is realised through the reduction of technical debt. By eliminating tool overlap and simplifying designs, businesses can lower operational costs over time without compromising on quality. As cloud-first strategies intersect with AI initiatives to further complicate the enterprise environment, Axians UK’s EAaaS ensures that infrastructure remains a lean, efficient engine for business success rather than an operational burden.



About Axians

Axians, the ICT brand of VINCI Energies, supports its customers — private-sector companies, public-sector entities, operators and service providers — in their infrastructure and digital solutions development.

To this end, Axians offers a comprehensive range of ICT solutions and services spanning business applications and data analytics, enterprise networks and digital workspaces, data centres and cloud services, telecommunications infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Axians’ specialised consulting, design, integration and service teams develop bespoke digital transformation solutions that contribute to successful business outcomes for its customers.

www.axians.com

www.axians.co.uk

ICT Business Lines Figures in 2025: €3.8 billion // 16,000 employees // 36 countries