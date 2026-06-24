• Despite an initial fall at the beginning of the year, hiring in Manchester has rebounded steadily since March

• Vacancies rose by more than 21% between March and April, followed by a further 4.6% increase in May

• The city now dominates hiring compared to other regional hubs outside of London, reporting higher vacancies than Birmingham and Glasgow



Hiring activity in Manchester is rebounding strongly after a marked slowdown at the start of the year. That’s according to new proprietary job posting data from global talent solutions and business consulting firm, Robert Half.



The data reveals that despite an initial fall in the first quarter, when jobs dropped from 3,104 in January to 2,232 in March, vacancies showed a marked recovery in May (2,830). This highlights a clear ‘reset and rebuild’ phase, with March marking the turning point in employer demand.



This recovery is a sustained rebound rather than a one-off spike. The statistics show that vacancies increased by more than 21% between March and April, followed by an additional 4.6% rise in May. This consistent upward trajectory points to a more stable recovery than other regional hubs that have experienced demand fluctuations.



Manchester dominates hiring outside London



According to the data, Manchester continues to lead hiring outside London. The city’s 2,830 vacancies in May place it ahead of Birmingham at 1,671 and Glasgow at 1,527.



Following the slower start to the year, hiring has become more consistent, supported by demand across core business functions and transformation focused roles, particularly in data, technology and project delivery. While other regions continue to see more variable demand, Manchester’s stronger performance points to greater resilience in the local market, aligned with the city’s long-term growth trajectory.



Catherine Henry, Branch Director Manchester at Robert Half, commented:



“Manchester is emerging as one of the strongest regional performers in terms of hiring momentum. The data points to a shift towards a more stable and consistent pattern of growth, with vacancy levels rising steadily over consecutive months and employers demonstrating renewed confidence in workforce investment.



“This sustained demand reinforces Manchester’s position as a leading hub for professional talent outside London, supported by a diverse economy that continues to generate opportunities and attract employers across a range of sectors. As businesses continue to balance caution with growth, we are seeing a more targeted and strategic approach to job creation, with firms prioritising roles and skills that support operational resilience and long-term capability.



“While hiring conditions across the UK remain mixed, Manchester’s ability to generate consistent vacancy growth points to a robust economic recovery. If this trajectory continues, the city is well placed to remain the strongest regional labour market outside London in the months ahead.”



ENDS



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705





About Robert Half



Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and, with Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore comprehensive talent solutions, research and insights at https://www.roberthalf.com/gb/en



About the research



Role demand insights are based on a Robert Half analysis of over 124,000 job postings across the United Kingdom from June 1st 2024, to May 31st 2026, provided by Textkernel. This proprietary database includes professional jobs across the finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and HR, administrative and customer support fields.