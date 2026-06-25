LONDON, UK — Rhotic Media Limited and its final-year digital marketing degree apprentice, Megan McCabe, have both been named finalists in the prestigious Multi-cultural Apprenticeship Awards 2026.



McCabe, who balances her role at Rhotic Media with her studies at London South Bank University (LSBU), has been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year in the Creative Media & Marketing category .



Rhotic, meanwhile, has been recognised in the SME Employer of the Year category, marking a significant year of achievement for the financial marketing agency and its commitment to workplace inclusion.



This dual shortlisting comes at a critical time for youth employment in the UK, with official labour market data from the first quarter of 2026 showing the number of young people classified as NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) has exceeded one million for the first time since 2013.



Against this backdrop, Rhotic Media has continued to expand its investment in social mobility and talent development.



Since introducing its apprenticeship framework in 2019, the agency has evolved into a learning-led organisation, with two-thirds of its workforce progressing through structured apprenticeship pathways spanning Levels 4 to 7.



This sustained commitment to opportunity and inclusion was recognised earlier this year when Rhotic Media was awarded The King’s Award for Enterprise in the Promoting Opportunity category — the UK’s highest official accolade for business.



Joe McGrath, Founder and CEO of Rhotic Media, who is currently undertaking a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) focused on workplace social mobility, emphasised that talent development is central to the company’s success.



“We have built a smarter, more efficient business by ensuring that a person’s starting point in life does not determine their career ceiling,” he said.



“Megan’s shortlisting is a testament to her exceptional work ethic and insight as a modern marketer. At a time when too many young people are excluded from meaningful career opportunities, we remain convinced that sustained investment in apprenticeships provides a clear competitive advantage.”



Through partnerships with higher education institutions such as Anglia Ruskin University and LSBU, Rhotic Media helps bridge the gap between academic theory and commercial delivery, creating a diverse and highly skilled talent pipeline for the financial services and marketing sectors.



Winners of the Multi-cultural Apprenticeship Awards 2026 will be announced at the official ceremony later this year.



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About Rhotic Media Limited

Rhotic Media is an award-winning financial marketing and events agency serving global financial institutions.



Founded in 2018, the agency operates a recognised apprentice-led workforce model focused on advancing social mobility while delivering creative, content-led growth strategies.



Media Contact: Henry Collins

henry.collins@rhoticmedia.com

https://www.rhoticmedia.com