The Woodlands, TX – 25 June, 2026 – Strada, a people, payroll and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management and Workday Platinum Partner, today announces the launch of Strada Express, a new streamlined deployment approach for Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) designed to get midsize organisations live in as little as 12 weeks. Available across the UK & Ireland, Nordics, BeNeLux and Switzerland, Strada Express provides a faster, lower-complexity path to modern workforce operations while establishing an AI-ready foundation for future growth.







Built specifically for midsize organisations up to 3,000 employees, Strada Express for Workday helps modernize HR operations and improve workforce visibility without the complexity of a traditional transformation programme. Combining a fixed-scope deployment model with proven implementation practices, Strada Express allows organizations to accelerate time to value, establish cleaner and more connected people data, and create a scalable foundation for future growth, operational agility and AI-enabled innovation.







Rather than treating AI as a standalone initiative, Strada Express for Workday enables midsize organisations to prepare for the next generation of intelligent workforce technologies by establishing the data quality, governance and process consistency needed to support intelligent automation, trusted insights and future AI-driven capabilities with confidence over time.







“As midsize organizations look to modernise HR and prepare for the next generation of intelligent technologies, many are looking for a simpler and more practical way to start their Workday journey. Strada Express for Workday helps customers go live quickly with a trusted operational foundation that supports better workforce insight, stronger adoption and future AI-enabled innovation over time. A human led, technology enabled solution for rapidly growing businesses.” said Stephen Dolan, VP, Workday Professional Services at Strada.







Backed by more than 18 years as a Workday partner, Strada brings deep experience in Workday advisory, deployment, optimisation and ongoing operational support through a repeatable delivery model designed specifically for midsize organisations seeking faster outcomes with lower deployment complexity. With Strada Express for Workday they can:







- Get live faster with Workday HCM: A focused, structured deployment approach enables go-live in as little as 12 weeks.

- Build trusted HR foundations from day one: Clean, reporting-ready data and consistent processes support stronger workforce insight and decision-making.

- Keep complexity under control: A fixed-scope model reduces operational friction and helps teams focus on what matters most first.

- Prepare confidently for AI and automation: Structured data and scalable governance create the foundations for future intelligent capabilities.

- Deliver a better user experience: Role-based experiences and simplified workflows designed to improve adoption and reduce manual effort.

- Grow with one experienced Workday partner: Strada supports organisations beyond go-live through AMS, optimisation and phased Workday expansion over time.







Strada Express will also be available through Workday GO in eligible markets, with additional countries added as the rollout continues. For more information visit https://stradaglobal.com/gb/partners/workday/workday-go-stra...







ENDS







About Strada



Strada is a people, payroll, and technology leader that simplifies international workforce management. Across 180 countries, Strada designs and delivers people-first solutions powered by cloud-based technology that help organisations grow and enable workforces to perform at their best. www.stradaglobal.com







Media contact:



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705