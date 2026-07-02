When public sector organisations invest in business growth, the question is no longer simply how much funding is available. Increasingly, it is how that funding is deployed, how effectively it reaches ambitious businesses, and what long-term economic impact it creates.

The Beacon Fund, delivered by Oxford Innovation Finance on behalf of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Good Growth Programme, provides a compelling example of how targeted equity investment can be combined with intensive founder support to create a stronger return on investment for businesses, investors and places alike.

The Fund was established to address a critical gap in the pre-seed finance ecosystem, providing investments of between £20,000 and £200,000 to ambitious businesses that might otherwise struggle to access the capital needed to achieve their next stage of growth.

However, what makes the Beacon Fund particularly noteworthy is not simply the investment itself. It is the way in which Oxford Innovation Finance and Oxford Innovation Advice have worked together to create a more holistic growth proposition for founders.

The Missing Piece in Regional Investment Programmes

Across the UK, many promising businesses face a familiar challenge. They may have innovative products, growing markets and ambitious leadership teams, but they are often not yet “investment-ready”.

Founders frequently need support to strengthen their proposition, refine their growth strategy, improve financial planning, and develop the confidence required to engage with investors. Without this preparation, even well-designed investment funds can struggle to deploy capital effectively or achieve their intended outcomes.

Recognising this challenge, the Beacon Fund was designed alongside The Founders' Collective, Oxford Innovation Advice's investment readiness programme. The result was a model that provided a solution to both sides of the growth equation: access to capital and the capability to secure and deploy it successfully.

Creating a Stronger Pipeline of Investable Businesses

The Founders' Collective has helped over 350 businesses understand what investors are looking for, develop compelling investment propositions, strengthen governance, and build robust growth plans.

By integrating this support with the Beacon Fund, founders have been able to progress more confidently through the investment journey. Businesses that may previously have been considered too early for equity investment have been supported to reach key milestones, demonstrate market traction, and become more attractive investment opportunities.

“Securing investment through the Beacon Fund was a huge milestone for our business, but what really made the difference was the support we received before and alongside the investment. The Founders’ Collective challenged our thinking, helped us refine our growth strategy and gave us the confidence to present our business to investors in a much stronger position.

“By the time we received investment, we weren’t just better funded – we were better prepared to grow. That combination of strategic support and access to finance has accelerated our journey far beyond what either could have achieved on its own.” - Sarah Cudmore, CEO of Homegrown Learning.

This approach creates a stronger pipeline of investable companies, improves the quality of deal flow and increases the likelihood that businesses can successfully attract follow-on investment from angel investors, venture capital funds and other private sector sources.

In practical terms, this means public investment can act as a catalyst rather than a standalone intervention, unlocking significantly greater levels of private capital into regional economies.

Delivering More Than Finance

The most successful business growth programmes recognise that finance alone rarely solves every challenge facing an ambitious founder.

Business leaders often require access to networks, peer learning, mentoring and specialist expertise alongside funding. By combining investment with structured founder development, the Oxford Innovation model has provided a more comprehensive growth pathway.

This integrated approach helps businesses not only secure funding but also improve their ability to scale sustainably, create high-value jobs, increase productivity and contribute to regional economic growth.

An additional benefit of the Oxford Innovation approach is the development of female led businesses successfully raising equity finance. Since launching in November 2025, 62% of offers of investment by the Beacon Fund have been to women led businesses. This massively outperforms the industry norms where