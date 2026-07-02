GoodData.AI positioned as a Visionary by Gartner® for completeness of vision and ability to execute.



San Francisco, CA — July 2 2026 — GoodData.AI, the AI-native analytics platform, today announced its recognition as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.



For GoodData.AI, this recognition marks a significant milestone, reflecting its journey of recognition from a Niche Player to a Visionary — a testament to the company’s continued investment in its composable, AI-native analytics architecture and the growing enterprise demand for developer-centric, embedded analytics at scale.



At the heart of GoodData.AI’s platform is a headless semantic layer that serves as the governed foundation for business intelligence, data science, AI agents, and embedded application experiences. The platform’s analytics-as-code approach enables development teams to build, automate and govern analytics like any other software component - leveraging CI/CD pipelines, version control, and automated testing to ensure consistency and trust across every metric, dashboard, and AI-driven workflow.



“We believe being recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a reflection of where the market is heading — and where we’ve been building for years. Enterprises are no longer looking for monolithic BI tools. They need analytics that is composable, governed, and deeply embedded into the products and workflows where decisions actually happen. As I see it, our recognition in the Magic Quadrant validates that GoodData.AI is delivering exactly that. “



Roman Stanek, CEO and Founder of GoodData.AI

GoodData.AI’s platform — available as GoodData Cloud and GoodData Cloud Native — serves customers globally across financial services, hospitality, communications, and industrial IoT. Recent investments include building a comprehensive AI skills repository following the acquisition of UnderstandLabs, and introducing agent and workflow builders that extend the platform’s analytics-as-code capabilities into fully automated, AI-driven data experiences.



“The future of analytics is agentic, composable, and code-first. Our investments in the largest repository of extensible AI skills, API, CLI and MCP-first analytics capabilities, and semantic management and governance are all converging into a platform that is uniquely positioned for this next era. I believe the Gartner recognition as a Visionary gives our customers and prospects confidence that our vision is not just compelling — it is being executed.”



Peter Fedoročko, Field CTO at GoodData.AI

GoodData.AI’s recognition is further reinforced by its customers. On Gartner® Peer InsightsTM, verified users consistently highlight the platform’s flexibility and the quality of its engineering support. One enterprise reviewer noted:



“GoodData’s embedded analytics solution offers the flexibility and advanced capabilities we were looking for to better serve our customer base. The project team working on our implementation has been incredibly responsive and offered constructive feedback and support on what would work best for our situation.”



Senior Analytics Manager in the Software sector; from Gartner® Peer Insights™ review



In our opinion, GoodData.AI’s positioning in the Visionaries Quadrant underscores a broader market shift toward developer-centric, AI-ready analytics platforms that fit seamlessly into today’s complex data stacks and product environments. Read the full Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM report to see a complete analysis of GoodData.AI’s strengths and cautions.



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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Author Names: Anirudh Ganeshan, Christopher Long, Edgar Macari; Date of Publication: 29 June 2026

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About GoodData.AI

GoodData.AI is the agentic-first analytics platform designed to power embedded decision-making with a governed semantic foundation. Founded in 2007, and with offices in both the U.S. and Europe, GoodData.AI serves over 140,000 of the world’s top companies and 3.2 million users, helping them drive meaningful change and maximize the value of their data.

GoodData.AI Contact

press@gooddata.com



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