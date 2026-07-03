• New research reveals 38% of Brits have become more interested in American food, drink and culture since the World Cup began

• One in six are choosing American bourbon over traditional European spirits

• Nearly a quarter say they’d choose an American barbecue over a traditional British one

• Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon reflects growing appreciation for authentic American whiskey and summer serves

London, 3 July 2026: As the World Cup unfolds in the United States and America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Brits are increasingly embracing American food, drink and culture, according to new research from Buffalo Trace Distillery.

More than one in three Brits (38%) say they’ve become more interested in American culture since the tournament began, with a further 26% already fans before kick-off.

For Buffalo Trace Distillery, the trend reflects growing British curiosity around authentic American whiskey. As the world's most award-winning distillery and home to Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, the distillery is seeing bourbon increasingly become part of how consumers celebrate and entertain during summer.

That shift is showing up most clearly at the barbecue. Think less sausages and more slow-cooked brisket, bigger flavours, and a more laid-back, more adventurous approach to hosting. While 38% still say a traditional UK barbecue holds its own, nearly a quarter (23%) would now choose an American-style spread.

And it’s not just the food getting an upgrade. Bourbon is firmly earning its place in the mix, with one in six (16%) moving away from traditional European spirits in favour of American whiskey. Almost a third (30%) now see it as an ideal summer serve.

That growing curiosity is also being reflected in real-world demand, with Buffalo Trace Distillery London in Covent Garden offering British consumers a place to explore and experience American whiskey first-hand and, purchase a range of their American whiskey products including Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Eagle Rare and sazerac Rye.

For Buffalo Trace Distillery, it’s a natural fit. Crafted on the banks of the Kentucky River, the distillery has built a reputation for producing bourbon defined by its smooth vanilla and caramel notes, consistently recognised among the most awarded in the world, equally suited to a refreshing Buffalo Trace & Ginger, a neat pour as the sun goes down, or a classic post-BBQ Manhattan.

Handcrafted from the finest grains, Buffalo Trace Bourbon is aged longer than most mainstream bourbons on the market today, delivering exceptional quality at an accessible price point. Its relentless commitment to quality in distilling and ageing has cultivated fans around the globe.

Lorenzo Farronato, Buffalo Trace European Marketing Director said: “It’s great to see more Brits leaning into bourbon and everything that comes with it - not just as a drink, but as part of those bigger, more relaxed summer occasions.

At Buffalo Trace Distillery, we’ve always been focused on one thing - making great American whiskey and bringing more people into it. Bourbon is something people tend to discover and then really connect with, and it’s exciting to see that growing appreciation here in the UK. It’s a natural fit alongside the bold, flavour-led barbecues we’re seeing more of this summer.”

As more Brits lean into American-inspired summer moments, it’s not just about what’s on the grill, but what’s in the glass alongside it. And increasingly, that means bourbon.

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon is available nationwide at major UK supermarkets with an RRP of £29.50.

Consumers looking to explore the American whiskey category further in the UK can visit Buffalo Trace Distillery London in Covent Garden for guided tastings and immersive American whiskey experiences, with prices starting from £19.99.

For more information visit BuffaloTraceDistillery.co.uk and to stay current on happenings and updates follow along on Instagram @buffalotracedistillery_uk.



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About Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace Distillery is the third oldest distillery in the world behind Bushmills and Mount Gay.

With roots dating back to 1773, Buffalo Trace has been honouring its craft since Kentucky was nothing more than a wild, untamed frontier and the United States of America was just an idea.

Buffalo Trace Distillery, maker of some of the most coveted American whiskeys in the world has for over 200 years been defined by a dedication to one craft: making the finest American whiskey.

By honouring tradition and embracing change, and with a keen focus on quality & innovation, Buffalo Trace Distillery has earned a reputation as one of the top spirits makers and the Most Award-Winning Distillery in the World.

Buffalo Trace bourbon is available across all major grocery stores, independent retailers and pub groups across the UK.