LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 -- VERIDEX Alethia (VERIDEX Alethia Labs Ltd) today announces the public launch of Rights Continuity and its entry into controlled testing. It is an operating model that addresses a structural fracture in how documented rights circulate: the fragmentation of evidence.



Behind every right (a loan, an invoice, a warehouse receipt, a tokenized bond) sits a critical trail that lets its state and provenance be reviewed: who signed it, under what authority, who controls it and under which law. Today, each time that right changes hands, the trail often breaks. The evidence ends up scattered across institutional silos, forcing every new reviewer to rebuild it from scratch. The operating cost of this friction is considerable: execution is delayed, collateral is discounted, and the same due-diligence checks are repeated endlessly.



Existing systems prove a right was created. Few are built to keep the evidence behind it reviewable as its state changes.



Regulators are already measuring the quality of regulatory data at scale. In the European Union's 2024 dry run of the operational-resilience reporting regime (DORA), only 6.5% of the registers analysed passed the data-quality checks, with missing information the leading cause of errors. That exercise measures the quality of ICT third-party registers, not the evidence of rights directly; we read it as a signal of the same underlying challenge.



WHEN CONTINUOUS TRACEABILITY STOPS BEING OPTIONAL



The global adoption of transferable-records regimes like the UK ETDA or Article 12 of the NY UCC, alongside Europe's DORA and eIDAS 2 frameworks, is raising the bar for traceability. The institutional market no longer only demands issuing assets; it demands that the evidence behind those rights stays auditable, continuous and reconcilable after execution.



To meet that demand, VERIDEX is built to act as a reconciler, composing the evidence that signature, custody, registry and attestation systems already produce into a single continuous file. Instead of rebuilding the trail, the next reviewer opens a consolidated state, ready to review.



CLEAR BOUNDARIES: THE ARCHITECTURE OF TRUST



VERIDEX's strategy rests on what it chooses not to do. VERIDEX does not sign, custody or tokenize assets. It does not determine legal validity, enforceability or admissibility, and it does not detect or prevent fraud.



Those determinations, and the risk that comes with them, stay strictly with the institutions responsible for them. The platform limits itself to keeping the evidence available and reviewable across counterparties, jurisdictions, systems and time.



READY FOR AUTONOMOUS AND CROSS-BORDER REVIEW



The architecture of Rights Continuity is designed to package this evidence for two readers. One is human: counsel, auditors and authorized reviewers. The other is a machine-readable state, designed for autonomous agents in controlled settings. As financial review shifts toward algorithmic systems, that second reader stops being a technical option and becomes a market expectation.



And a documented right rarely stays in the jurisdiction where it was born. That is why VERIDEX is designed to keep that evidence reviewable as the right crosses borders and changes legal framework, without declaring legal equivalence between regimes.



"Rights Continuity is a thesis before it is a product, and we would rather prove it than proclaim it. If we are right, trust will stop being rebuilt in every transaction."

— James Murillo, Founder & CEO, VERIDEX Alethia



ABOUT VERIDEX ALETHIA



VERIDEX Alethia builds Rights Continuity, the category that keeps the evidence of documented rights reviewable long after they are signed. It is designed to compose the evidence from signature, custody and registry systems into a single reviewable file, for both humans and autonomous agents.



Driven by a cross-functional leadership team, it operates pre-commercial and pre-revenue alongside design partners. The UK entity, VERIDEX Alethia Labs Ltd, was incorporated in May 2026; its U.S. entity is in formation.



NOTE ON CAPABILITIES AND CLAIMS



VERIDEX reconciles by reference to standards; it does not confer validity or declare equivalence between regimes. It is not a custodian, issuer, notary, QTSP, or fraud-detection service. Capabilities are offered in declared modes (design partner and controlled testing). This announcement is not legal advice or an offer of securities.



PRESS CONTACT

James Murillo Longas, Founder & CEO

Email: press@veridexalethia.com

Website: https://www.veridexalethia.com

High-resolution images and a logo kit are available on request.