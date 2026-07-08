ESSEC Business School Launches the ESSEC Online Executive MBA



ESSEC Business School has announced the launch of the ESSEC Online Executive MBA, a fully online Executive MBA, designed for high-potential and experienced professionals seeking to launch a business venture or strengthen their strategic leadership capabilities while continuing to advance their careers.



Steven Seggie, Academic Director of Executive MBA Programs, said, “Today's executives are under constant pressure to deliver results, leaving little time to step back and think. The Online EMBA creates that space. Over 18 months, participants strengthen their strategic perspective, expand their leadership capabilities, and grow into better versions of themselves as leaders and professionals. The result is not only stronger decision-makers, but also more thoughtful and impactful leaders."



Responding to evolving executive learning needs



Today's leaders face increasingly complex and global business environments while balancing demanding professional responsibilities. At the same time, organizations require executives who can drive transformation, lead diverse teams, and navigate uncertainty. The new program, offered in English, expands ESSEC's Executive MBA portfolio and reflects the growing demand for flexible, high-quality executive programs that can be pursued alongside professional and personal commitments. The online format addresses an industry need, with a recent GMAC survey of nearly 5000 prospective students finding that approximately one in four students is interested in alternatives to full-time, in-person formats that offer greater flexibility and accessibility.



A collaborative and transformative learning experience



While the program is delivered fully online, it is designed to foster strong engagement and collaboration among participants. To create an active learning experience, it will involve interactive learning experiences, group work, coaching, and applied projects. Participants will take part in meaningful discussions with peers, faculty, and industry experts. They will work in diverse groups, composed of people with different professional, cultural, and educational backgrounds, to experience different perspectives and benefit from peer learning and support.



The curriculum is built around five key pillars:



Leadership

Artificial Intelligence

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Sustainability and social change

Geopolitics



With these pillars, the collaborative format, and the “learning-by-doing” approach, the new Online EMBA is designed to equip participants with the skills, perspectives, and tools required to lead in a rapidly evolving business environment.



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For more information, or to speak to someone at ESSEC about the new ESSEC Online Executive MBA, contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790704.